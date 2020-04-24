Rs 300 Crore Pledged For Gurugram B-school Where CEOs Will Teach

Masters' Union School of Business (MUSB) campus will be located in Cybercity, Gurugram.

A group of leading business stalwarts, top academics and senior bureaucrats have come together to build Masters' Union School of Business (MUSB), a new age institution with a focus on technology where classes will be taught by CEOs. A total of Rs 300 crore has been committed to the project over the next 2-3 years, according to the official statement.

The campus of MUSB will be located in Cybercity, Gurugram to build deep industry connect with over 600 MNCs based in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

Based in Cyber city, Gurugram, the institution will primarily have industry veterans on its academic teaching faculty including Manoj Kohli (Softbank India Head and former CEO, Airtel), Mukund Rajan (Former MD, Tata Teleservices Limited, Satish Krishnan (Former MD, Financial Markets, Standard Chartered Bank), Raghu Raman (Former President, Reliance Industries Limited and Former CEO, Mahindra Defence Systems), Karthik Ramanna (Director, University of Oxford), Elkana Ezekiel (Former CMO, Samsung Electronics), Narendra Jadhav (Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and Former Chief Economist, RBI), Arun Maira (Former Chairman, Boston Consulting Group), , Tathagata Dasgupta (Chief Data Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi) and Bhaskar Chakravorti (Former Professor, Harvard Business School and Former Partner, McKinsey & Company).

“The element I am most excited about is that the curriculum will be developed dynamically with inputs from leaders in business, leaders from the government as well as leaders from the third sector. This curriculum and pedagogy will ensure that students are receiving learning that is connected to, and serves the need of the industry,” Karthik Ramanna, Founding Master, Masters' Union School of Business said.

In its first year, MUSB will launch with PGP-TBM a program focused on hands-on learning driven by live consulting projects, field tours and internships, to offer students industry-immersive learning.

The B-school will also conduct tech boot camps in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain, SAAS and Cybersecurity.

The course will see students choose from industry concentrations like PE/VC, Digital and eCommerce, Technology, Product and Project Management and Banking to name a few, areas that are at the cross section of technology and business model disruption.

The B- school will establish a student-run investment fund with a corpus of Rs 5 Crore that will invest in areas like real estate and capital markets and startups.

It will also have a Centre for New Business Models, a research-based forum that will formulate business opportunities in newer technologies like blockchain, bio-tech, and machine learning.

Additionally, according to the statement, Masters' Union will run a CXO shadow programme that would enable students to have a first-hand look into a day of a CXO to experience how organizations are run and business decisions are made.

Tathagata Dasgupta, Founding Master, Masters' Union School of Business said, In medical schools, doctors teach students, practicing lawyers teach in law schools, but in business schools faculty may not have experience with hands-on leadership in the industry. That's a gap Masters' Union addresses by getting CXOs, MDs and business leaders to teach and train students.