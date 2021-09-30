Search
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Education
  • 30 Medical Students Of Mumbai Civic Hospital Test Positive For COVID-19

30 Medical Students Of Mumbai Civic Hospital Test Positive For COVID-19

As many as 30 medical students of civic-run KEM Hospital in Mumbai have tested positive for COVID-19, a BMC official said on Thursday.

Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 30, 2021 6:11 pm IST
Source: PTI
30 Medical Students Of Mumbai Civic Hospital Test Positive For COVID-19
30 medical students of civic-run KEM Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19
Mumbai:

As many as 30 medical students of civic-run KEM Hospital in Mumbai have tested positive for COVID-19, a BMC official said on Thursday. One of the MBBS students, who has mild symptoms of the infection, has been admitted to SevenHills Hospital for treatment, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official.

The other students are asymptomatic and have been quarantined, he said. All the infected students were staying in a hostel inside the hospital complex located at Parel in central Mumbai, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News

RELATED NEWS

Submit Performance Appraisal Reports By January 21: Centre To Teacher Education Institutions
Submit Performance Appraisal Reports By January 21: Centre To Teacher Education Institutions
Mid-Day Meal Scheme Renamed As PM POSHAN; To Cover Pre-Primary Students
Mid-Day Meal Scheme Renamed As PM POSHAN; To Cover Pre-Primary Students
Students Seek Dismissal Of Professor In Coimbatore For Posting Obscene Pictures
Students Seek Dismissal Of Professor In Coimbatore For Posting Obscene Pictures
PM Modi To Inaugurate CIPET Jaipur, Lay Foundation Stones For 4 Medical Colleges In Rajasthan
PM Modi To Inaugurate CIPET Jaipur, Lay Foundation Stones For 4 Medical Colleges In Rajasthan
60 Students Of Residential College Near Bengaluru Test COVID-19 Positive
60 Students Of Residential College Near Bengaluru Test COVID-19 Positive
Man Held For Helping Sister, Others In Final Diploma Examination
Man Held For Helping Sister, Others In Final Diploma Examination

LATEST NEWS

TS PGECET 2021 First Round Counselling Starts From October 4: Reports
Sep 30, 2021
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2021 Out For Over 1 Lakh Students, Direct Link
Sep 30, 2021
Submit Performance Appraisal Reports By January 21: Centre To Teacher Education Institutions
Sep 30, 2021
JEE Advanced 2021: Things To Do Before, During, After Exam
Sep 30, 2021
DU Cut Off 2021: Science, Arts, Commerce Cut-Offs 2020 Of Top Colleges
Sep 30, 2021

Top Exams

Top Courses

Top Colleges

Popular Universities

Resources