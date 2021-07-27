30 Government Schools In Delhi Will Come Under Newly Formed Education Board From 2021-22 Session

30 Government schools in Delhi to be set up under new education board

The newly formed Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) will affiliate 30 government schools from the 2021-22 academic session, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Tuesday. Mr Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said the government will launch 20 Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) by August 15.

The decisions were taken at the second General Body meeting of DBSE and SoSE, chaired by Mr Sisodia. "The Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) will affiliate 30 Delhi Government schools in the session 2021-22. We will roll out this year with 20 Schools of Specialised Excellence and 10 general schools. The 20 Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) spread across Delhi to be launched by August 15," Mr Sisodia said.

"These schools will cater to students in grades 9 to 12 who have special aptitude and interest in specific domains of study such as Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Humanities, Performing and Visual Arts, and high-end 21st Century Skills. Of these 20 SoSEs in the first phase, 8 schools would specialise in STEM, 5 schools each specialise in Humanities and high-end 21st Century Skills, and 2 schools specialising in Performing and Visual Arts," he added.

Mr Sisodia further said that in the next academic session, a total of about 100 Schools of Specialised Excellence will be formed -- with all four domains available in every educational zone of Delhi -- so that children of all parts of Delhi can access specialised schools in their neighbourhoods.

All of these schools will be affiliated to DBSE. "In order to create progressive curriculum and assessment structures for Delhi schools, the Delhi Board of School Education is partnering with the renowned research and assessment organisation Australian Council for Educational Research (ACER) which is credited with designing the globally recognised Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA)," he said, adding the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) will provide technical and managerial support SoSEs.

Detailing the modalities, the Deputy Chief Minister said the students at SoSEs will receive excellent learning opportunities in the area of their interest which will enable them to join some of the best universities and institutions in the country and abroad.

"It is important to identify and provide specialised education to students who have a specific aptitude and deep interest. In the first year, admissions will be offered in Class 9 in SoSEs in Humanities, Performing and Visual Arts, and high-end 21st Century skills, whereas, in the STEM schools, admissions will be offered at the Class 9th and Class 11th. Students seeking admission in SoSEs will have to take an aptitude test. The schedule of admission will be announced later," he said.

At present, there are about 1,000 government and 1,700 private schools in Delhi, nearly all of which are affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). In July last year, the Delhi government had constituted two committees to prepare the scheme and framework for the formation of the state education board and for curriculum reforms.

The Delhi Cabinet had approved the setting up of the DBSE on March 6, following which the society for the Board was registered on March 19. Announcing the cabinet approval, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the present education system focuses only on learning by rote that needs to be changed.

He added that high-end technique will be used to teach students of the new education board. He had said that all schools in the national capital will not be brought under the new education board in one go and private schools will have an option to choose from.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)