NEET 2020 Preparation: How to Achieve Your Goal In 30 Days

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, or NEET 2020, on September 13, for admission to around 1,60,153 MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSc and AH seats, in pen and paper mode. With less than a month to go for the common medical entrance exam, most of the aspirants would be dealing with anxiety and nervousness.

It is important to beat the stress and follow the best strategy to prepare for the most sought-after entrance exam for admission to medical, dental colleges.

Healthy one-month preparation for NEET along with disciplined study routine, revision marathon, and mock tests can build up confidence. Below are some effective last month preparation strategies.

NEET Preparation Tips For Last 30 Days - Study Routine

Devote at least 14 hours each day at studies. With a continuous and well-maintained study routine, candidates will be able to reduce stress and have ample time for revision.

It is important to divide the syllabus in equal proportion just to analyse the errors. Aspirants can also work on clarity of concepts if time is left.

While studying, one must use the most relevant study materials. Exam preparation in one month using various study materials will lead to confusion.

Use social media, games, chatting among others as a means of refreshment during study breaks, not distraction. Also, keep some time for light meditation and yoga to reduce stress.

Revision Mantras To Ace NEET 2020 With Good Marks

A total of 180 multiple-choice questions are asked in NEET, of which 90 are from Biology, 45 from Physics, and 45 from Chemistry. Thus, while revising, aspirants should choose 45-50 random questions from topics/units of Physics and Chemistry each and try to solve them within 45 minutes.

For Biology, take 90 questions from any topic/unit and try to complete those within 90 minutes.

Repeat this strategy every day and try to solve questions in a real exam environment.

How To Prepare For NEET 2020 Using Mock Tests Or Sample Papers

Practice full-length sample papers or mock tests during the same time frame as that of the exam, which is three hours. Increase the concentration level and alertness accordingly.

After the mock test or sample paper, analyze the performance. Make notes of the weak areas, mistakes done, forgetfulness in converting units and others. Revise using the notes a week before the entrance exam.

These NEET preparation tips, if followed for one month, will help aspirants to score well in the exam. On NEET 2020 exam day, carry the admit card, valid ID proof, passport size, and postcard photographs to show at the exam centre.

