Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: Age Limit Relaxed By 30 Days

Schools in Delhi have been asked to give age relaxation of up to 30 days, both at a minimum and maximum level for admission in Nursery, KG and Class 1. The Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued a circular in this regard and said, “Age relaxation of up to 30 days may be granted at the level of heads of schools in the maximum as well as the minimum age limit for classes Nursery and KG/Class 1.”

Delhi nursery admission process began on February 18 in private schools for the academic session 2021-22.

All the parents seeking age relaxation in respect of their ward can approach the concerned school principal/ HoS through a manual application for their consideration.

As per DoE rules, a child cannot be more than four years for admission in nursery as of March 31, 2021. For KG the upper age limit is five years and for Class 1 it is six years.

Most schools have uploaded their admission criteria for Nursery, KG and Class 1 on their official websites. The last date to fill the application form is March 4, and the first admission list and a waiting list will be released on March 20. The second list will be released on March 25 and the subsequent list for admission, if any, on March 27.

The entire Delhi nursery admission process will conclude on March 31.