  • Home
  • Education
  • 3 Students From Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Among Bihar Matric Toppers

3 Students From Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Among Bihar Matric Toppers

Three students from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Jamui are among the toppers in the Bihar board matric exam this year. Raj Ranjan, Bambam Kumar and Rohit Kumar have secured seventh, eighth and tenth positions, respectively in the Bihar board class 10th annual exam this year.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: May 26, 2020 3:50 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Live Update
Himanshu Raj Tops Bihar Board Class 10 Exam
BSEB Declares Bihar Board Matric Results; Pass Percentage 80.59
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Only 10 Girls Out Of 41 Students In Top 10
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Announced; Result Highlights
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Announced: Direct Links To Check Your BSEB Results Here
3 Students From Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Among Bihar Matric Toppers
Himanshu Raj from Janta High School Tenuaj, Rohtas is the state topper.
New Delhi:

Three students from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Jamui are among the toppers in the Bihar board matric exam this year. Raj Ranjan, Bambam Kumar and Rohit Kumar have secured seventh, eighth and tenth positions, respectively in the Bihar board class 10th annual exam this year.

This year, the highest score in the school is 94.8%. Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya students have performed well in matric exams before.

In 2019, 8 students of this school were in the top 10 list and in its previous year 16 students were among the toppers.

In 2018 and 2019, matric exam toppers were from this school. In 2019, Sawan Raj Bharti had secured the first position in the state by scoring 97.2% in the class 10 board exam. In 2018, Prerna Raj had topped the exam scoring 91.4%.

The concept of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya is designed on the basis of four of major aspects; Gurukul Education System, Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam, Center of excellence and Sense of belongingness. The pupil-teacher ratio in the school is 20:1.

Bihar board class 10th result was declared today. 80.59% students have cleared the exam this year. The pass percentage has decreased by 0.14% from last year.

Himanshu Raj from Janta High School Tenuaj, Rohtas is the state topper. He has secured 96.2%.

Click here for more Education News
bseb 10th result Bihar Board 10th results BSEB matric result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Live Update
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Live Update
Himanshu Raj Tops Bihar Board Class 10 Exam
Himanshu Raj Tops Bihar Board Class 10 Exam
BSEB Declares Bihar Board Matric Results; Pass Percentage 80.59
BSEB Declares Bihar Board Matric Results; Pass Percentage 80.59
IIT Hyderabad COVID-19 Relief Campaign: Face Masks For MNREGA Workers And More
IIT Hyderabad COVID-19 Relief Campaign: Face Masks For MNREGA Workers And More
Lockdown 4: HP PAT 2020 And HP LEET 2020 Exams Postponed Till Further Notice
Lockdown 4: HP PAT 2020 And HP LEET 2020 Exams Postponed Till Further Notice
.......................... Advertisement ..........................