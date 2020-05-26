3 Students From Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Among Bihar Matric Toppers

Himanshu Raj from Janta High School Tenuaj, Rohtas is the state topper.

Three students from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Jamui are among the toppers in the Bihar board matric exam this year. Raj Ranjan, Bambam Kumar and Rohit Kumar have secured seventh, eighth and tenth positions, respectively in the Bihar board class 10th annual exam this year.

This year, the highest score in the school is 94.8%. Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya students have performed well in matric exams before.

In 2019, 8 students of this school were in the top 10 list and in its previous year 16 students were among the toppers.

In 2018 and 2019, matric exam toppers were from this school. In 2019, Sawan Raj Bharti had secured the first position in the state by scoring 97.2% in the class 10 board exam. In 2018, Prerna Raj had topped the exam scoring 91.4%.

The concept of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya is designed on the basis of four of major aspects; Gurukul Education System, Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam, Center of excellence and Sense of belongingness. The pupil-teacher ratio in the school is 20:1.

Bihar board class 10th result was declared today. 80.59% students have cleared the exam this year. The pass percentage has decreased by 0.14% from last year.

