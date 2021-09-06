  • Home
  • Education
  • Three Government School Students Test Positive For COVID-19

Three Government School Students Test Positive For COVID-19

Three students of a Government Higher Secondary School at Sultanpet in the district tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 6, 2021 5:22 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka Schools Reopen For Students Of Classes 6 To 8
37% Children In Rural Areas Not Studying At All; 97% Parents Think Schools Should Reopen
Teachers Most Important Members Of Our Developmental Journey: Jammu And Kashmir Lieutenant Governor
Odisha Chief Minister Lays Foundation Stone For Rs 100-Cr 'Adarsh' School
Jammu And Kashmir Administration Allows Reopening Of Schools For Classes 10, 12
Why India Celebrates Teachers Day A Month Ahead Of The World
Three Government School Students Test Positive For COVID-19
Three students of a government school at Sultanpet tested positive for Covid-19(Representational)
Coimbatore:

Three students of a Government Higher Secondary School at Sultanpet in the district tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Three students of ninth standard had undergone tests three days ago, Health department sources said.

The test results were positive and the students were admitted to the ESI Hospital here, the sources added. The department immediately disinfected the entire school premises to prevent further spread of the infection, after declaring a holiday.

(This story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar: Specially-Abled 14-Year-Old Girl Learns To Write With Toes, Aims To Become Teacher
Bihar: Specially-Abled 14-Year-Old Girl Learns To Write With Toes, Aims To Become Teacher
MP Considering To Change VC Term In Hindi from 'Kulpati' To 'Kulguru': Minister
MP Considering To Change VC Term In Hindi from 'Kulpati' To 'Kulguru': Minister
Assam Class 11 Admission 2021: AHSEC HS Merit List Released, Check Details
Assam Class 11 Admission 2021: AHSEC HS Merit List Released, Check Details
'Super 30' Founder Anand Kumar Gets Award For Imparting Mathematical Knowledge To Poor Students
'Super 30' Founder Anand Kumar Gets Award For Imparting Mathematical Knowledge To Poor Students
IISER Bhopal Develops Model To Predict Summer Temperatures In India
IISER Bhopal Develops Model To Predict Summer Temperatures In India
.......................... Advertisement ..........................