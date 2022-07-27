  • Home
  • Education
  • 29 Students From 9 Countries Enroll In IIT Guwahati For Higher Studies

29 Students From 9 Countries Enroll In IIT Guwahati For Higher Studies

The foreign students enrolled in the institute at present are from the UK, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Syria, Ethiopia, Sudan, Cameroon, and Seychelles, according to an IIT Guwahati statement.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 27, 2022 6:58 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

IIT Guwahati Eyes To Tie Up With Industry To Make Eco-Friendly Plastic Products Available To People
IIT Guwahati Team Develops Optimisation-Based Voltage Control Approach For Power Distribution
IIT Guwahati Researchers Design Electricity-Free Radiative Cooler
Over 1,600 Students Receive Degrees At 24th Convocation Of IIT Guwahati
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates North East Research Conclave 2022 At IIT Guwahati
Dharmendra Pradhan To Inaugurate IIT Guwahati's North-East Research Conclave 2022 On May 20
29 Students From 9 Countries Enroll In IIT Guwahati For Higher Studies
29 students from 9 countries took admission at IIT Guwahati
Guwahati:

At least 29 students from nine countries have enrolled in IIT Guwahati as the authorities are implementing special initiatives to attract foreigners for higher studies at the institute, an official release said on Wednesday. The foreign students enrolled in the premier institute at present are from the UK, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Syria, Ethiopia, Sudan, Cameroon, and Seychelles, according to the IIT Guwahati statement.

The institute is actively inviting more foreign national students for admission in courses across all disciplines of engineering, sciences, humanities and social sciences, design, healthcare and medicine, management and interdisciplinary areas, it said.

"With rapid internationalisation of the education sector, IIT Guwahati shall gain a strong foothold across higher education institutes worldwide and can play an active role in mitigating challenges associated with global issues. "Students, on the other hand, will gain by obtaining the quality education that we offer here and get an opportunity to pursue research in a world-class environment," Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati Director Professor TG Sitharam said.

He also highlighted the institute's vision to become a global educational centre of excellence. The institute is currently part of six foreign exchange programmes, including a joint academic initiative (M Tech) in food science and technology with GIFU University of Japan as the partner, and a joint PhD project in bioinformatics with Heidelberg University of Germany.

BSBE collaborative PhD programme with the Curtin University of Australia in civil engineering, another collaborative PhD project with National Institute of Material Science (NIMS), Japan and a joint PhD supervision programme with Shantou University of China, and a joint PhD initiative with GIFU University in Mechanical Engineering are also offered.

IIT Guwahati Dean (Alumni and External Relations) Prof. Mihir Kumar Purkait said, "To excel as a global leader, the institute must attract the best and brightest brains from around the world, and retain home-grown talent within the limits of our country."

It is a challenging job but the authorities are hopeful that they will march ahead in becoming a destination for international students with small steps, he said. The institute looks to improve the number of foreign students by taking specific steps, including exchange programmes related to research, course and projects, the release said. It has been placed at 384 by the QS World University Rankings 2023 and has gained a rank of 37 globally in the "research citations per faculty".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News Guwahati news
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET UG 2022: Over 18 Lakh Medical Aspirants Await NTA NEET Answer Key
NEET UG 2022: Over 18 Lakh Medical Aspirants Await NTA NEET Answer Key
CHSE Odisha Result 2022 (OUT) Live: Odisha Plus 2 Science, Commerce Result Link At Orissaresults.nic.in
Live | CHSE Odisha Result 2022 (OUT) Live: Odisha Plus 2 Science, Commerce Result Link At Orissaresults.nic.in
Guru Gobind Singh IP University Starts Online Counselling For BTech, BArch Programmes
Guru Gobind Singh IP University Starts Online Counselling For BTech, BArch Programmes
IIT Gandhinagar To Host 11th Convocation On July 30
IIT Gandhinagar To Host 11th Convocation On July 30
PM YASASVI Scheme To Offer 15,000 Scholarships To Meritorious Backward Class Students
PM YASASVI Scheme To Offer 15,000 Scholarships To Meritorious Backward Class Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................