29 Children Win Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022; Here’s The List

A total of 29 children have been conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar this year for their achievements in innovation (7), social service (4), scholastic (1), sports (8), art and culture (6) and bravery (3).

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 25, 2022 2:54 pm IST | Source: Careers360

There are 15 boys and 14 girls among the awardees (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with the winners of Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022 and presented digital certificates to them in a virtual event. A total of 29 children have been conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar this year for their achievements in innovation (7), social service (4), scholastic (1), sports (8), art and culture (6) and bravery (3). There are 15 boys and 14 girls among the awardees belonging to 21 states and union territories.

In addition to the digital certificates, a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each has been transferred to the bank accounts of the winners, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said.

Winners of last year’s Bal Puraskar also received their certificates and cash prizes during the online event.

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022 Winners

Category

Name

State

Art and culture

  1. Gauri Maheshwari

Rajasthan

  1. Remona Evette Pereira

Karnataka

  1. Deviprasad

Kerala

  1. Syed Fateen Ahmed

Karnataka

  1. Daulas Lambamayum

Manipur

  1. Dhritishman Chakraborty

Assam

Bravery

  1. Gurugu Himapriya

Andhra Pradesh

  1. Shivangi Kale

Maharashtra

  1. Dhiraj Kumar

Bihar

Innovation

  1. Shivam Rawat

Uttarakhand

  1. Vishalini N C

Tamil Nadu

  1. Jui Abhijit Keskar

Maharashtra

  1. Puhabi Chakraborti

Tripura

  1. Aswatha Biju

Tamil Nadu

  1. Banita Dash

Odisha

  1. Tanish Sethi

Haryana

Scholastic

  1. Avi Sharma

Madhya Pradesh

Social Service

  1. Meedhansh Kumar Gupta

Punjab

  1. Abhinav Kumar Choudhary

Uttar Pradesh

  1. Pal Sakshi

Bihar

  1. Aakarsh Kaushal

Haryana

Sports

  1. Arushi Kotwal

Jammu and Kashmir

  1. Shriya Lohia

Himachal Pradesh

  1. Telukunta Virat Chandra

Telangana

  1. Chandhary Singh Choudhary

Uttar Pradesh

  1. Jiya Rai

Uttar Pradesh

  1. Swayam Patil

Maharashtra

  1. Tarushi Gaur

Chandigarh

  1. Anvi Vijay Zanzarukia

Gujarat

