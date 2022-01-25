29 Children Win Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022; Here’s The List

Image credit: Shutterstock There are 15 boys and 14 girls among the awardees (representational)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with the winners of Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022 and presented digital certificates to them in a virtual event. A total of 29 children have been conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar this year for their achievements in innovation (7), social service (4), scholastic (1), sports (8), art and culture (6) and bravery (3). There are 15 boys and 14 girls among the awardees belonging to 21 states and union territories.

In addition to the digital certificates, a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each has been transferred to the bank accounts of the winners, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said.

Winners of last year’s Bal Puraskar also received their certificates and cash prizes during the online event.

Earlier today, I got the opportunity to interact with the recipients of the PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022. These young achievers have done exemplary work across diverse sectors. India is proud of their remarkable achievements. pic.twitter.com/ELL3FXiINm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2022

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022 Winners