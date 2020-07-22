2,630 Students Complete Academic Degree Programme In IIT Kharagpur In 2019-20

  • Home
The graduating students include 15 per cent girls across all levels of study (UG, PG), director V K Tewari said in a statement on Wednesday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 22, 2020 4:52 pm IST

Kolkata:

An estimated 2,630 final year students of IIT Kharagpur have successfully completed their academic degree programmes so far for the academic year 2019-20, an official said.

The 2,630 students include those doing B Tech, M Tech, B Arch, MSc, MBA, LLB, MS and PhD.

An institute spokesperson said despite the pandemic situation, which gripped since end March and continued till date, IIT Kharagpur continued the process to confer degrees to the students on time with the active involvement and support of faculty and other stakeholders considering the career prospects.

The next semester is scheduled to begin in September.

