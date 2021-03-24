  • Home
2,61,406 Indians Went Abroad For Studies Last Year: Government

As many as 2,61,406 Indians went abroad for studies last year as compared to 5,88,931 in 2019, according to government data.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 24, 2021 8:12 pm IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

As many as 2,61,406 Indians went abroad for studies last year as compared to 5,88,931 in 2019, according to government data. In written response to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that according to data provided by the Bureau of Immigration, 3,71,506 people went abroad for studies in 2016; 4,56,823 in 2017; 5,20,342 in 2018; 5,88,931 in 2019; and 2,61,406 in 2020.

Citing the data provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Muraleedharan also informed the House that 1,37,26,945 Indians have travelled overseas in the last five years (January 1, 2016 to March 18, 2021), on an employment visa.

He also informed that as on March 22, around 52 lakh people have been repatriated to India under the Vande Bharat Mission. In addition, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has facilitated international travel of people, including those returning to their country of work or residence abroad, taking the total number of people facilitated under the Vande Bharat flights to 67.9 lakh, he said.

The mission was launched last year to evacuate people stranded abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic.

