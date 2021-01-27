25 Students Test Positive For Coronavirus in Karnataka

  • Home
As many as 25 students studying in second pre-university course (PUC) were found infected with coronavirus in the Morarji Residential School at Garagandur village, about 20 km from here, Kodagu district authorities said on Wednesday.

Education | PTI | Updated: Jan 27, 2021 10:07 pm IST | Source: PTI

According to information received, recently one student tested positive for the virus and the school administration requested doctors concerned to test all the students. The swabs of all 38 students were collected on January 23 and the reports arrived on Wednesday showing 25 positive cases.

According to the school authorities, 22 staff members, including teachers, are working there and now all are quarantined at the COVID Hospital at Madikeri, the district headquarters town of Kodagu. The students are isolated from each other in rooms and the district administration has deputed officials to take care of them, the officials said.

