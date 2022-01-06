25 Students Selected For Centre's Veer Gatha Project, To Be Honoured On January 25

Image credit: twitter.com/EduMinOfIndia Under this project, 25 students also known as 'Super 25' are selected across the country

As many as 25 students have been selected across the country under the Centre's Veer Gatha Project who would be honored in Delhi on January 25, informed the Ministry of Defence on Thursday. As per the ministry, many special programs are being organised for Republic Day under Amrit Mahotsav and one of them is the Veer Gatha program. Under this project, 25 students also known as 'Super 25' are selected across the country. Out of these 25 students, 2 students are also from Haryana- Shivani Pimplepur of Gurugram and Pranjay Gandhi of Panipat.

The endeavour has been to make it a celebration of people by encouraging their participation from all walks of life. Also, create/rekindle a spirit of nationalism and patriotism in them in the run-up to the Republic Day events, stated the ministry.

Veer Gatha project - Announcement of winners!



More than 8,03,900 students from 4,788 schools spread over 28 States & Eight Union Territories participated in this project and shared their inspirational stories.

Under Project Veer Gatha, different programs were organized for children of different ages to acquaint the students with the indomitable courage and spirit of the war heroes, brave hearts of their country in poems and essays were also included.

The competition was organized in schools across the country in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and CBSE. In which 8,03,900 students from 4,788 schools across the country participated. Students from 28 states and 8 union territories of the country participated. After several rounds of rigorous testing, 'Super 25' was today. These 25 have been selected under the leadership of a national-level team of the country, as per Defence Ministry information.

All these 'Super 25' students, who would be honored on the eve of Republic Day, will be the special guests of the Defense Ministry for this year's Republic Day parade. "This competition was organized with the aim of creating a sense of patriotism among the students and a tribute to our war heroes, added the ministry.

