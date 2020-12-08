2.5 Lakh Students Took Part In Aryabhata Ganit Challenge 2020: Education Ministry

Aryabhata Ganit Challenge

More than 2.5 Lakh students participated in the Aryabhata Ganit Challenge (AGC) 2020 quiz organised by the Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) and the Ministry of Education for school students.

The quiz was hosted on the government mobile application, DIKHSA, and was available from November 12 to 25.

To access the challenge, students were required to take the Aryabhata Ganit Challenge-2020 course on the application. They were provided with reading material, and fun activities to help them prepare for real-life context problems. They were also given some material related to mathematician, Srinivasan Ramanujam.

There were four stages of the quiz-

Introduction to Aryabhata Ganit Challenge 2020 course

Fun and engaging video on Algebra, and reading material on Aryabhata

Using the Aryabhata ganit practice set, and practice for the quiz

Aryabhata Ganit Challenge- 2020

The Ministry congratulated the participants on social media saying: “Heartiest congratulations to all the participants of Aryabhata Ganit Challenge (AGC) 2020. Glad to share that over 2.5 Lakhs students participated in the quiz with full zeal and enthusiasm. Good job, students!”.

It is an annual quiz challenge initiated by the government in 2019, to test the analytical and mathematical skills of the students.