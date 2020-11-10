23 Scientists From Delhi Government Universities In World’s Top 2% Scientists List By Stanford University

Image credit: Shutterstock 23 Delhi State University Scientists In World’s Top 2% Scientists List

As many as 23 scientists from government universities in Delhi have been placed in the list of world’s top 2% scientists by Stanford University. The list was released on October 16 in the PLOS journal and contains names of over 1,00,000 scientists.

Also Read || 22 IIT Guwahati Researchers In World’s Top 2% Scientists List Of Stanford University

The 23 scientists from Delhi government universities featured in Stanford University’s list are: Sushma Talegaonkar and Keerti Jain from Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University; B. D. Malhotra, M. Jayasimhadri, Ruchika Malhotra, Rahul Katarya, Om Prakash Verma, Anil Kumar and Rajesh Sharma from Delhi Technological University (DTU); Angshul Majumdar, Richa Singh, Ponnurangam Kumaraguru, Gajendra P.S. Raghava, Sujay Deb, P.B. Sujit, Sanjit K Kaul and Pushpendra Singh from Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi; Vijander Singh, Tulasi Satyanarayana, Deepak Kr Sharma, Raj Senani, Vijay Gupta and Sanjay K Dhurandher from Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT).

Congratulating the Scientists, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote on social media: “23 scientists from Delhi Govt's Universities have been ranked amongst top 2% scientists in the world by Stanford University. Delhi Govt's effort to promote research in state universities is yielding results.”

The list, published by Stanford University, also includes 22 faculty members or researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Led by IIT Guwahati Director Professor T G Sitharam, the faculty members have been ranked for their research publications citations for 2019 and their lifetime contribution to their fields of research.