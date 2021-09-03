23 IITs To Hold Research And Development Fair In November

Twenty-three IITs have come together to organise a R&D fair in November

Twenty-three Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have come together to organise a research and development (R&D) fair in November, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday.

Mr Pradhan today held a discussion with officials of the Indian Institute of Technology(IITs) on the Research and Development fair, which will be held as a part of the celebration of 'Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', 75 years of India’s independence.

The discussion between the Education minister and the IIT officials was held online through a virtual meeting. The fair aims at providing ease of living to the citizens through various developments and innovations.

This research and development (R&D) fair also aims to create an environment that enables the research agenda envisaged in the National Education Policy(NEP 2020).

The education minister took to Twitter and posted a picture of this discussion with various IITs. During the discussion, he said: "I am happy to know, in the mid of November to celebrate 'Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and to implement the National Education Policy(NEP 2020), a lot of emphasis will be given to the R and D fair. This fair will be conducted by the IITs, the premium institutions of the country Twenty-three IITs will be coming together to conduct Rand D mela in the mid of November. "

"This will create a new framework and the IITs should create an R and D initiative in priority which aims at ease of living of the citizens. IIT is the global brand today and I am confident that through this mela, a lot of new innovations will come up and a lot of new projects will come up, " he added.

Further, the education minister added: "Also, this Mela will give a message to connect with the Indian industries. All the allumies, present students and faculties of the Indian industries will come together. All of the centrally funded technical institutions or state's technical institutions which involve all the technocrats or the technology students will create a new ecosystem and the outcome will be ease of living of the citizens. This will be the greatest achievement of our 75 years of journey and I wish all the success of the event. "