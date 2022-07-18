220 Students Took Admission In KV Under PM Cares For Children Scheme, Most In Madhya Pradesh

  • Home
About 220 children are admitted in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) under the Prime Minister Cares for Children Scheme. The maximum number of admission under the scheme has been recorded in Madhya Pradesh.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 18, 2022 3:30 pm IST

Admission In Kendriya Vidyalayas Under Prime Minister Cares for Children Scheme
New Delhi:

About 220 children are admitted in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) under the Prime Minister Cares for Children Scheme. The maximum number of admission under the scheme has been recorded in Madhya Pradesh. As many as 68 children are admitted in Kendriya Vidyalayas in Madhya Pradesh. The lowest KV admissions under the PM CARES for Children scheme were made in Chhattisgarh, Manipur, and Punjab with one admission in each state.

In a written reply during parliament proceedings, the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said: "Prime Minister Cares for Children Scheme provides to ensure comprehensive care and protection of children who have lost their parent(s) to COVID pandemic, in a sustained manner, enable their wellbeing through health insurance, empower them through education and equip them for self-sufficient existence with financial support on reaching 23 years of age."

"Accordingly, special provisions have been made in the KVS admission guidelines 2022-23 for admissions to the children who have lost their parent(s) to COVID pandemic, over and above the sanctioned class strength," Education Minister added.

Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that Kendriya Vidyalayas have a distinct character and are established to cater to the educational needs of the wards of transferable central government employees by providing a common programme of education throughout the country.

Kendriya Vidyalayas provide 25 per cent reservation quota to children belonging to either marginalized communities, disadvantageous sections of society or economically weaker sections for admission in Class 1.

"In addition, reservation as per constitutional provisions to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (Non Creamy Layer) and seats are also horizontally reserved for Differently Abled-children at the entry stage. Two seats per section are also reserved for single girl child in Class I," Minister Dharmendra Pradhan added in his written reply.

