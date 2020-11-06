22 IIT Guwahati Researchers In World’s Top 2% Scientists List Of Stanford University

Image credit: IIT Guwahati 22 IIT Guwahati Researchers In World’s Top 2% Scientists List

As many as 22 faculty members/researchers of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati have been featured in the list of the world’s top 2% scientists created by Stanford University. The list was released on October 16 in the PLOS journal. The university has listed over 1,00,000 Scientists in its report.

Led by Professor T G Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, the IIT Guwahati faculty members have been ranked for their research publications citations for 2019 and their lifetime contribution to their fields of research.

“This recognition of several faculty in the world’s top 2% of Scientists List has placed IIT Guwahati in the global map of science and has brought great pride to the institute. I congratulate all the 22 Scientists and their hard-work and commitment to furthering Science,” Prof. Sitharam said in a statement.

The report was prepared by Prof. John P A Loannidis of Stanford University and his team.

The database, according to IIT Guwahati, was created to provide updated analyses and a publicly available database of top scientists that provide standardized information on citations, h-index, co-authorship-adjusted hm-index, citations to papers in different authorship positions, and a composite indicator.

The IIT Guwahati faculty members featured in the list are from various scientific fields -- the Departments of civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Physics, Chemical Engineering, Biosciences and Bioengineering, Chemistry, Electrical and Electronics.