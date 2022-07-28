  • Home
  • Education
  • 210 Colleges Started In Rajasthan In Last Three Years: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

210 Colleges Started In Rajasthan In Last Three Years: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said his government has started 210 colleges in last three years, which is a big step in the field of higher education in the state.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 28, 2022 12:19 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Rajendra Prasad Singh Is The New Chairman Of IIT Kharagpur Board of Governors
29 Students From 9 Countries Enroll In IIT Guwahati For Higher Studies
Guru Gobind Singh IP University Starts Online Counselling For BTech, BArch Programmes
IIT Gandhinagar To Host 11th Convocation On July 30
IGNOU Launches New MBA, MCom Programmes; Details Here
Hindu College Alumnus Donates Rs 1 Crore For Scholarship Foundation
210 Colleges Started In Rajasthan In Last Three Years: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
Image credit: Shutterstock
Jaipur:

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said his government has started 210 colleges in last three years, which is a big step in the field of higher education in the state. Chief Minister also expressed happiness over the high number of girl students who have applied for admission in colleges.

He tweeted, “My goal is to make Rajasthan the best in education and health. I am happy that I am getting full cooperation from the public in this work.” Since independence till the year 2018, there were only about 250 government colleges in the state but his government started 210 colleges in three years which is a major step in the field of higher education, he said.

Mr Gehlot said in the month of August, about 130 college buildings would be inaugurated and foundation stones would be laid. He informed that so far in the current academic session, 59,356 students have applied for 45,302 seats in these 210 state colleges opened by the government.

“It is a matter of happiness that the number of girls applying is more than boys. This will reduce the drop out rate of the girl student. This shows the popularity of all these colleges,” Chief Minister said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2022 Day Four Live: BE, BTech Shift One Ends; Paper Analysis, Candidates' Reactions
Live | JEE Main 2022 Day Four Live: BE, BTech Shift One Ends; Paper Analysis, Candidates' Reactions
Application Process For Young Achievers Scholarship Entrance Test 2022 Begins; Details Here
Application Process For Young Achievers Scholarship Entrance Test 2022 Begins; Details Here
Jammu And Kashmir: Schools Shut In Ramban Due To Heavy Rains, Flashfloods
Jammu And Kashmir: Schools Shut In Ramban Due To Heavy Rains, Flashfloods
TS ECET 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct link, Steps To Download
TS ECET 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct link, Steps To Download
GATE 2023 Registration To Commence From August 30; Exam Dates, Application Process Details
GATE 2023 Registration To Commence From August 30; Exam Dates, Application Process Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................