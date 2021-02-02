21 States, Union Territories Sign MoU For Better Management Of Ekalavya Schools

An agreement was signed on Monday, February 1 between the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) and Kerala State Ekalavya Model Residential School Society. Out of the 28 States, where EMRSs are being established, the NESTS has agreed with 21 state and Union Territory Governments. The signing of the agreement is the first step towards the positioning of EMRSs as harbinger of tribal education in the remote tribal hinterlands and it would bring all states on a uniform and mutually agreed platform, a statement issued in this regard said.

Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, in his address said: “The scheme of EMRSs was revamped in 2018-19 to improve the geographical outreach of the programme and introduce several qualitative changes to improve learning outcomes in the schools.”

“By the year 2022, there is a target of establishing 740 EMRSs across the country covering every block with 50% or more ST population and 20,000 or more tribal persons, benefitting around 3.5 lakh tribal students,” Mr Munda added.

R. Subrahmanyam, Secretary Ministry of Tribal Affairs in his message conveyed that as part of revamping of the programme, several systemic changes have been introduced including construction of schools by central agencies, CBSE affiliation of the schools, recruitment of regular teaching and non-teaching staff, designing of school uniforms, capacity building of teachers, leadership development of principals, introduction of online/digital technologies in the schools, the statement added.

EMRSs are a flagship intervention of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to provide quality education to tribal students in remote tribal areas. The programme being implemented since 1998 have created a niche in the tribal education landscape of the country. However, the scheme was revamped in 2018 to improve the geographical outreach of the programme and introduce several qualitative changes to improve learning outcomes in the schools.

Currently there are 588 schools sanctioned across the country in 28 States/UT with around 73,391 students enrolled in the schools. Another 152 schools shall be sanctioned by the year 2022.

NESTS was established in April, 2019 as an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to run and manage the schools. In order to ensure adequate availability of financial resources in the schools, the recurring cost per annum per student was enhanced to Rs 1,09,000 in 2018-19 from the existing unit cost of Rs 61,500.00 in 2017-18. With the increase in recurring cost and the construction grant it was imperative that the qualitative improvements in the running and management of the schools are initiated simultaneously. With the execution of the agreement, the schools shall be eligible for higher recurring costs so as to ensure qualitative improvements in the schools.