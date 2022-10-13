21 Jamia Millia Islamia Researchers In Stanford University’s Global List Of Top 2 Per Cent Scientists

Image credit: File Jamia Millia Islamia researchers in the Stanford University’s global list of scientists

Twenty one researchers from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University got featured in the Stanford University's list top two percent scientists worldwide. Almost three thousand researchers from India found a place in the list. Stanford University has released two separate lists- the first coveted list is based on career-long data and seven professors got enlisted in it. The second list has 21 scientists from the institutions. ALSO READ | Jamia Millia Islamia Opens Registration For Three Part-Time Self-Financed Courses

Prof Ankan Sen and Prof Amir Azam are only on the career-long top 2 per cent of scientists in the list. Prof Imran Ali, Prof Sushant G. Ghosh, Prof Tokeer Ahmad, Prof Sharif Ahmed and Prof Tariqul Islam was featured in both the coveted lists (Career-long and Single year 2021).

"While in the 2021 list of the top 2 per cent scientists, Prof Abid Haleem, Prof Haseeb Ahsan, Prof Mohd Javaid, Prof Atiqur Rahman, Prof Rafiq Ahmad, Dr Md Imtiyaas Hassan, Prof Sharf Ilahi Siddiqui, Prof Saif Ali Chaudhry, Prof Tabrez Alam Khan, Dr Musheer Ahmad, Dr Khalid Raza, Dr Arshad Noor Siddiquee, Prof Faqeer Mohammad, Dr Ufana Riaz, Dr Ahteshamul Haque, and Dr Rana Tabassum have been included," Jamia Millia Islamia release read.

Congratulating the scientist, VC Najma Akhtar said, “It is an acknowledgement of the high standard of research being undertaken at JMI. This recognition places the university on the global map of excellence and brings great pride to the institution.”

The global list was prepared by a team of experts led by Prof John Ioannidis, the eminent Professor at Stanford University and published by Elsevier BV.