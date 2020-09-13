DU Open Book Exams 2020 For Final Year Students From Tomorrow

  • Home
DU Online Open Book Exam: In the second phase of the exams, scheduled from tomorrow, the students can write the exams online or at the university's exam centres.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 13, 2020 10:37 pm IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

Nearly 2,000 final-year postgraduate and undergraduate students of the Delhi University (DU) will be appearing in the second phase of the open book exams on Monday, officials said. According to Professor Balaram Pani, Dean of Colleges, DU, 10,000 students have registered for the second phase of the online open book exams and 3,000 of them have opted for writing the exams at the designated centres. The first phase of the online open book exam for final-year postgraduate and undergraduate students was conducted between August 10 and August 31. The second phase of open-book examination is being conducted for those students who could not take the exams in August.

In the second phase, the students can write the exams online or at the university's exam centres. Mr Pani said there are 10 such centres and 250 students of the School Of Open Learning each have been allotted to each one while college students can take the exams at their respective colleges. He said 7,000 students will be appearing for the exams online.

The students have been asked to bring their own answersheets and writing material and the seating plans have been sent to them in advance, officials said. The colleges have been instructed to adhere to the social-distancing norms and sanitisation practices.

To ensure the health and safety of the students appearing for the second phase of OBE, the University had earlier issued an official notification highlighting the safety guidelines to be followed during the examination.

