2 DU Colleges Offer IAS Coaching, Delhi University Says Not Allowed

Image credit: Shutterstock The admission to IAS classes at Hansraj College is open to all the students of the University of Delhi (representational)

Two Delhi University colleges -- Swami Shraddhanand and Hansraj -- are offering IAS coaching with varsity officials saying these are "purely government-funded academic institutions" and cannot do so. While Hansraj College has been providing IAS coaching in association with a private institution -- Beacon Institute -- since last year, Shraddhanand College has recently issued a notification in this regard, said DU's Academic Council member Dr Alok Pandey.

Recommended: Download Updated CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus Free, Here!

Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts to Score high. Click Here

Students Liked: Top Universities/Colleges Accepting CUET Score . Download List



The university's Dean of Colleges, Balaram Pani, said an enquiry would be undertaken as the colleges are not allowed to do so. According to the notification on Hansraj College's website, the fee amount varies on basis of the class 12 percentage. The minimum fee for a three-year coaching programme is Rs 75,000 and the maximum is Rs 1,50,000, it said.

"The course fees payment mode is Demand Draft / NEFT / Cheque. These instruments should be drawn in favour of 'Principal, Hansraj College'" the notification read.

The admission to IAS classes at Hansraj College is open to all the students of the University of Delhi, it said. Hansraj College principal Rama Sharma did not respond to calls and messages from PTI.

DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh, however, said he had no inkling that these colleges were providing such coaching. Shraddhanand College principal Praveen Garg said they are planning to start coaching in the coming months and the decision to begin such a programme was taken "independently".

According to the notification, the fee for three years is Rs 1,50,000. The college students will be provided 25 percent scholarships. "The institute will first provide introductory classes to the students in June and then we will start student enrolment for coaching. The decision was taken independently and the university was not informed about it," he said.

"We have decided to allot the seminar room to the institute for weekends to conduct classes. Maximum 80 students will be allowed to enrol in the class," added Mr Garg.

Dean of Colleges, Balaram Pani, said an enquiry would be undertaken on the matter as the colleges are not allowed to do so. "Colleges are not allowed to do so. They are an educational institution. They cannot start giving coaching to students. I will call an enquiry into it. They are purely academic institutes for academic purposes. They cannot only give coaching to those who pay and leave other students behind," he said.

The coaching notification has drawn a sharp reaction from the teaching community with Alok Panday, who is also professor in the Ramanujan College, saying if colleges want to give coaching they should charge a nominal fee.

"These colleges are charging lakhs from the students for coaching, We are raising the matter and will ensure such activities are stopped, If they want to give coaching, they should charge a nominal fee," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)