2 CLAT Exams In 2022, Counselling Fee Reduced: Consortium Of NLUs

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), the entrance exam for admission to the National Law Universities (NLUs), will be conducted twice next year, the Consortium of National Law Universities has announced. CLAT 2022 will take place in May, 2022 and CLAT 2023 will be conducted in December.

CLAT 2022 exam date: May 8

CLAT 2023 exam date: December 18

The consortium has also decided to reduce the counselling fee of CLAT. For general category students, the revised fee will be Rs 30,000. Earlier, the fee was Rs 50,000.

For reserved category candidates, the fee will be Rs 20,000.

“In order to fully protect the privacy of candidates, the Consortium resolved to secure the consent of candidates prior to sharing any personal information with any University or any other third party,” an official statement said.

These decisions were taken in the Annual Executive Committee and the General Body meetings of the Consortium held at NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad under the Chairmanship of Prof Faizan Mustafa, it added.

“The Consortium has also elected a new Executive Committee with Prof Poonam Saxena, Vice-Chancellor, National Law University, Jodhpur taking over as President from the Outgoing President Prof Faizan Mustafa. Prof Vijender Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur was elected as the Vice-President and Prof VC Vivekanandan, ViceChancellor, Hidayatullah National Law University, Raipur was elected as CLAT Convenor, 2022,” the NLU consortium said on November 14.

For more information regarding CLAT 2022 and CLAT 2023, visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in.