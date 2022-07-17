  • Home
  • Education
  • 18 Students From Bengal In ICSE Top Three Rank Holders List

18 Students From Bengal In ICSE Top Three Rank Holders List

A total of 18 students from West Bengal were among the 110 who figure in the top three rank holders list of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams, the results of which were announced on Sunday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 17, 2022 11:00 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Live
ICSE 10th Result 2022 (Out) Live: CISCE Result Available At Cisce.org; 4 Students Share Top Rank
ICSE 10th Result 2022 Out: Girls Shine In Merit List; Meet The Toppers
ICSE 10th Result 2022 Out: Direct Link; How to Check
CISCE Announces ICSE Class 10 Result 2022
ICSE Result 2022 Today; Know Steps To Download Class 10 Scorecard, Recheck Guidelines
CISCE To Declare ICSE Class 10 Result Today
18 Students From Bengal In ICSE Top Three Rank Holders List
ICSE 10th Result 2022 Rank List
Kolkata:

A total of 18 students from West Bengal were among the 110 who figure in the top three rank holders list of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams, the results of which were announced on Sunday. Nine class 10 students of Bengal got the all India second rank - six of them boys and three girls - with 498 marks out of 500.

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

Nine students from the state were among the all India third rank holders with 497 marks out of 500. Mohammed Masud Iqbal of Future Foundation School Kolkata was among the nine second rank holders from state. Asked by reporters Iqbal credited his parents and teachers for the result and said he was happy the merit list could be published again after the break in two years.

ICSE 10th Result 2022 Live Updates

From the state altogether 40,736 candidates from 415 schools appeared in the class 10 board exams - conducted by Council For Indian School Certificate Examinations. The pass percentage from state stood at 99.98 per cent.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced a merit list after two years as results were declared on the basis of alternative assessment scheme after exams could not be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
ICSE board exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET 2022 LIVE: NEET UG Answer Key, Exam Analysis, Question Papers, Cut-Off, College Predictor
Live | NEET 2022 LIVE: NEET UG Answer Key, Exam Analysis, Question Papers, Cut-Off, College Predictor
AP ICET 2022 Admit Card Tomorrow: Official Website; Steps To Download
AP ICET 2022 Admit Card Tomorrow: Official Website; Steps To Download
NEET UG 2022: 95 Per Cent Candidates Appeared For Medical Entrance Exam
NEET UG 2022: 95 Per Cent Candidates Appeared For Medical Entrance Exam
ICSE 10th Result 2022 (Out) Live: CISCE Result Available At Cisce.org; 4 Students Share Top Rank
Live | ICSE 10th Result 2022 (Out) Live: CISCE Result Available At Cisce.org; 4 Students Share Top Rank
NEET UG 2022 Paper Analysis: 'Chemistry Was Difficult'; Check Candidates' Reactions
NEET UG 2022 Paper Analysis: 'Chemistry Was Difficult'; Check Candidates' Reactions
.......................... Advertisement ..........................