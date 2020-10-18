NEET 2020 Results: 166 Students From Chhattisgarh Government's Prayas Initiative Clear NEET

  • Home
NEET Results 2020: As many as 166 students from Chhattisgarh Government-run Prayas Residential Schools, several of them hailing from areas affected by Naxal violence, cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 18, 2020 2:49 pm IST | Source: PTI

Raipur:

As many as one hundred and sixty six students from Chhattisgarh Government-run Prayas Residential Schools, several of them hailing from areas affected by Naxal violence, cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The administering body of NEET -- National Testing Agency (NTA)-- has declared the NEET 2020 results, an official said on Sunday. Shammi Abidi, director of the state Tribal Welfare Department, told PTI that 367 students from these schools had appeared for NEET. The Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel wished the qualified students of NEET 2020 a bright future.

"Of the 166 who cleared the NEET 2020, 38 are girls from Prayas Kanya Residential School Raipur, 33 students are from the facility in Durg, 26 from the one in Bastar, 24 from Bilaspur, 19 from Raipur, 17 from Ambikapur and nine from Kanker," she said.

"Besides, 34 students from Naxal-hit Dantewada and 15 from Jashpur, who are being provided education under other initiatives of the local administration, have cleared NEET," she said.

Also Read NEET Cut-Off 2020 Rises For General Category

The Prayas programme was launched in 2010 under the Tribal Welfare Department with an aim to provide education to students from the Naxal-hit, tribal and backward districts. At present, there are nine such schools in eight districts of the state. Students from Naxal-hit districts who clear Class 10 with good marks are given admission in Class 11 at Prayas where they undergo special coaching, along with regular school education, for securing entrance in medical and engineering colleges and other courses.

According to data shared by the National Testing Agency, 56.44 per cent candidates have qualified NEET 2020 this year. Odisha boy Soyeb Aftab and Akanksha Singh from Delhi have bagged the first and second position in NEET 2020 with 720 marks.

