  • Home
  • Education
  • Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam: 16-point Action Plan On NEP Implementation On Its Agenda

Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam: 16-point Action Plan On NEP Implementation On Its Agenda

A 16-point action plan on the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 is on the agenda of the ongoing three-day meet in Varanasi, officials said on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the meet, Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam, on Thursday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 9, 2022 6:48 am IST | Source: PTI
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra Governor Urges MU Vice-Chancellor To Name International Students' Hostel After Savarkar
CAG Asks MBA Graduates To Focus On Integrity, Accountability, Transparency
IGNOU Releases June TEE 2022 Final Datesheets; Admit Card Next Week
IIT Madras Partners With JK Fenner To Develop Biodegradable Alternatives To Rubber Products
Two-Day Holiday Declared For Schools, Colleges In Dakshina Kannada After Heavy Rain Alert
British Education System Meant To Create 'Servant Class' In India, Changes Still Needed: Prime Minister
Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam: 16-point Action Plan On NEP Implementation On Its Agenda
Implementation Of the National Education Policy 2020 on agenda of Education Summit held at Varanasi
New Delhi:

A 16-point action plan on the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 is on the agenda of the ongoing three-day meet in Varanasi, officials said on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the meet, Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam, on Thursday. Around 300 heads of higher education institutions are taking part in the discussion on the agenda. Higher Education Secretary Sanjay Murthy said the 16-point agenda plan was agreed upon in the chief secretaries' conference in Shimla in June, attended by Prime Minister Modi.

"The agenda plan of action was presented in the chief secretaries' conference.... We got the consensus of all the state governments towards implementing the 16-point agenda plan of action,” Murthy told reporters. “Now, this 16-point agenda plan of action is one of the themes or the foundations of the actions that we have proposed to discuss in the next three days,” he added.

Sanjay Murthy said that since November 2021 there has been an intense exercise of consulting with over 300 state universities and another 300 central universities and private universities on various aspects of the NEP implementation. "All this consultation is happening for the benefit of the student who is going to be the taker of this type of initiative that is happening. So we feel that...what will emerge from these three days will motivate as well as allow the universities take a better plan of action for implementation of the National Education Policy for the benefit of students,” he said.

Higher Education Secretary Sanjay Murthy also called for a curriculum which meets the industry's requirement. "I think everyone here is meeting...to revise their curriculum and pedagogy to see what they teach and deliver to students meet societal requirements. So the focus is on employability and entrepreneurship. “Second is you need a capable and competent faculty to deliver that content. And I think the content is developed for the benefit of the teachers....And the third point is how do you leverage technology to see that you are able to deliver it at the least cost. We will hear many examples in these sessions,” he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
National Education Policy (NEP)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Result 2022 Live: NTA Likely To Declare JEE Main June Session 1 Result Today; Cut-Off Ranks, Colleges
Live | JEE Main Result 2022 Live: NTA Likely To Declare JEE Main June Session 1 Result Today; Cut-Off Ranks, Colleges
SRMJEEE Phase 2 Result Today; Official Website, Download Steps
SRMJEEE Phase 2 Result Today; Official Website, Download Steps
Chandigarh Administration Orders Child Safety Audit At All City Schools
Chandigarh Administration Orders Child Safety Audit At All City Schools
JEE Main 2022 Application For July Session 2 Ends Today
JEE Main 2022 Application For July Session 2 Ends Today
JEE Main 2022 Result Updates: NTA June Session Result Likely By July 9; Link At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2022 Result Updates: NTA June Session Result Likely By July 9; Link At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................