16 JMI Researchers In Stanford University’s Global List Of Top 2% Scientists

Sixteen researchers from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University got featured in the list of top two percent scientists in the world prepared by Stanford University, USA.

Education | Edited by Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 5, 2021 6:16 pm IST

3,352 researchers from India got featured in Stanford University's list
New Delhi:

Sixteen researchers from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University got featured in the list of top two percent scientists in the world prepared by Stanford University, USA. A total of 3,352 researchers from India got featured in the list prepared by the university.

Stanford University has released two lists in which the first coveted list is based on career-long data and eight professors from JMI got enlisted in it. The second list is based on 2020 performance and 16 scientists from the institutions got featured in this list.

According to an official statement from JMI, professor Imran Ali, professor Atiqur Rehman, professor Anjan A Sen, professor Haseeb Ahsan, professor Sushant G Ghosh, professor S Ahmad, professor Tokeer Ahmad and Dr Mohd Imtaiyaz are included in both the coveted lists while in the 2020 list of top two percent scientists, professor Abid Haleem, professor Rafiq Ahmad, professor Tabrez Alam Khan, professor Mohd Javaid, professor Arshad Noor Siddique, professor Musheer Ahmad, professor Faizan Ahmad and professor Tarikul Islam have been included.

The global list was prepared by a team of experts led by professor John Ioannidis, the eminent professor at Stanford University and published by Elsevier BV, reads a statement by JMI University.

The publicly available database of over 100,000 top scientists provides standardized information on citations, h-index, and citations to papers in different authorship positions and a composite indicator, stated JMI.

Scientists are classified into 22 scientific fields and 176 sub- fields. Career-long data are updated to end-of-2020. The selection is based on the top 100,000 by c-score or a percentile rank of 2 per cent or above.

JMI vice-chancellor professor Najma Akhtar said “It is an acknowledgement of the high standard of research being undertaken at JMI. This recognition places the university in the global map of excellence and brings great pride to the institution.”

