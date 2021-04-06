14 Lakh Participants Register For Fourth Edition Of <i>Pariksha Pe Charcha</i>: Education Minister

14 Lakh Participants Register For <i>Pariksha Pe Charcha</i> 2021

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has informed that a total of 12 Lakh people including students, teachers and parents have registered themselves for the fourth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’. They will be having a live discussion with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the upcoming board examinations and ways to handle the exam-related stress. The annual interaction will be held on April 7 in a virtual mode due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Education Minister said that students from about 81 countries will be participating in the live interaction.

“This is the first example in the world that when the Prime Minister of a country directly interacts with crores of students, parents and teachers”, ANI quoted him as saying.

परीक्षा पे चर्चा के चौथे संस्करण में लगभग 14 लाख छात्रों ने हिस्सा लिया। दुनिया के लगभग 81 देशों के बच्चे इससे जुड़े हैं। ये दुनिया का पहला ऐसा उदाहरण है कि जब किसी देश के प्रधानमंत्री सीधे करोड़ों छात्रों, अभिभावकों और अध्यापकों से संवाद करते हैं: केंद्रीय शिक्षा मंत्री pic.twitter.com/rUWAYosYAf — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) April 6, 2021

Earlier the Prime Minister talked about the online event as he said that the students must see the exams as an opportunity and not as an end of life's dreams. “We have been living under the shadow of coronavirus for the last one year and because of that I have to forego the charm of meeting you in person and have to be with you in a new format -- the first virtual edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha’;”, he said.

A new format, several interesting questions on a wide range of subjects and a memorable discussion with our brave #ExamWarriors, parents and teachers.



Watch ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ at 7 PM on 7th April...#PPC2021 pic.twitter.com/5CzngCQWwD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2021

Those interested had to register themselves for the event and participate in an online competition organised by the government’s online portal ‘MyGov’.

There were separated competitions for parents, teachers and students. They were given a choice to write essays, stories or poems on a set of given themes. A total of 1,500 students, 200 parents and 250 teachers were selected.

The Prime Minister had also released a new version of his book named ‘Exam Warriors’ which included tips for parents, awareness on crucial topics like mental health, role of technology and time management.