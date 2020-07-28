  • Home
  • Education
  • 13-Year-Old Indore Girl Clears Class 12 Exams. Next Aim: B.Com Degree

13-Year-Old Indore Girl Clears Class 12 Exams. Next Aim: B.Com Degree

The results of the Class 12 examinations were declared by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education on Monday, in which Tanishkaa Sujit scored 62.8 per cent in Commerce stream.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 28, 2020 8:24 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Opinion: Prepping The Education Sector For Contingencies
Rajasthan Combines Elementary, Secondary Education Boards To Form Rajasthan Council Of School Education
179 Professional Colleges Shut Down This Year, Highest In Last 9 Years
Final Exams Of UG, PG Courses In Madhya Pradesh To Be Conducted At Student’s Home
Common Service Centres Not For Mock Tests But For Main Exam: DU To Delhi High Court
Jammu and Kashmir: Volunteer Teachers, Parents To Start Community Classes; Government Notifies SOPs
13-Year-Old Indore Girl Clears Class 12 Exams. Next Aim: B.Com Degree
Tanishkaa, who appeared for the exams as a private student, also obtained a distinction in English (special) and Hindi (general).
Indore:

A 13-year-old girl from Indore, who recently lost her father to the COVID-19 pandemic, became the first student to clear the Class 12 board examinations after appearing for it directly after Class 10 exams in Madhya Pradesh. The results of the Class 12 examinations were declared by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education on Monday, in which Tanishkaa Sujit scored 62.8 per cent in Commerce stream.

Tanishkaa, who appeared for the exams as a private student, also obtained a distinction in English (special) and Hindi (general).

"We met government officials several times in Bhopal and persuaded them to grant special permission for Tanishkaa to appear for Class 12 exams directly after Class 10," said the girl's mother Anubha Chandran, who along with her late husband Sujit, homeschooled the teen.

Tanishkaa lost her father Sujit to coronavirus infection on July 2.

Tanishkaa is possibly the first student in Madhya Pradesh to clear Class 12 examination directly after appearing for Class 10 exams at just 13 years of age.

Unlike other children, Tanishkaa did not attend pre-primary classes, she was directly admitted to Class 1 by a private school when she was just three, Ms Chandran said.

"My daughter has been homeschooled since 2015. My late husband felt that if taught properly, any child can acquire better knowledge at home than in a school and also learn many additional skills," she said.

Meanwhile, Tanishkaa wishes to become an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and earn a PhD in dance and plans to challenge herself by appearing for the B.Com final year examinations next.

Click here for more Education News
MP Board Result MPBSE result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AILET 2020: NLU Delhi To Reschedule Exam
AILET 2020: NLU Delhi To Reschedule Exam
Opinion: Prepping The Education Sector For Contingencies
Opinion: Prepping The Education Sector For Contingencies
TSBIE Results 2020: Telangana Board To Declare TSBIE Re-Verification Results Tomorrow
TSBIE Results 2020: Telangana Board To Declare TSBIE Re-Verification Results Tomorrow
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 Soon. Details Here
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 Soon. Details Here
Rajasthan Combines Elementary, Secondary Education Boards To Form Rajasthan Council Of School Education
Rajasthan Combines Elementary, Secondary Education Boards To Form Rajasthan Council Of School Education
.......................... Advertisement ..........................