  • 1.3 Lakh More Students Qualify For BDS Admission, After NEET Cut Off Lowered

1.3 Lakh More Students Qualify For BDS Admission, After NEET Cut Off Lowered

NEET 2020 cut-off for admission to BDS programme has been revised following the Supreme Court order. The admissions will be in accordance with NEET 2020 scores and the admission process is to be completed by February 18, 2021.

Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Feb 11, 2021 1:18 pm IST

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) cut-off for admission to BDS programme has been revised following the Supreme Court order. As per the top court’s directive, the cut-off for admission to Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programme for the academic year (2020-21) was lowered by ten percentile points, the Medical Counselling Committee has notified. As per the data shared by MCC, as many as 9,09,776 candidates have qualified for BDS admission based on the revised NEET cut-off scores. Earlier, 7,71,511 candidates had qualified for BDS admission.

Now, candidates belonging to the general category who have scored in the 40th percentile -- the corresponding marks range is 720 to 113 -- shall be eligible and can be considered for admission in the first year BDS course for 2020-2021. Earlier, the cut-off was the 50th percentile, or the marks range of 720-147. Likewise, students belonging to the reserved categories (SC/ST/OBC) shall be qualified if they have secured 30 percentile points, while the cut-off for Persons with Disability has been revised to 35 percentile.

Earlier, NEET cut-off was 50th percentile for unreserved (UR), 45th percentile for UR-Person with Disability, and 40th percentile for reserved categories, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes-Person with Disability (SC/ST/OBC-PH).

The admissions will be in accordance with NEET 2020 scores and the admission process is to be completed by February 18, 2021.

Lowered NEET Cut-Off For BDS Admission 2020-21


Category

Old NEET cut-off 2020

Old NEET cut-off (Marks Range)

Revised NEET cut-off

Revised NEET cut-off (Marks Range)

General

50th

720 - 147

40th

720 - 113

SC/ST/OBC

40th

146 - 113

30th

112 - 087

General - PH

45th

146 - 129

35th

112 - 099

SC/ST/OBC - PH

40th

128 - 113

30th

112 - 087


Stray Vacancy Round

Stray Vacancy Round is scheduled to be conducted from February 12 to 18 for which the candidates will be required to register on the MCC portal- mcc.nic.in to participate in the counselling round for BDS course after paying the requisite counselling fees. The candidates who have already registered do not have to register again.

The list of the registered candidates will be sent to the colleges who shall then conduct the counselling at their end.

“MCC has no role in the said allotment process. Any grievance/discrepancy that arises during the said round of counselling will be the sole responsibility of the college authority,” MCC notification mentioned.

Supreme Court’s Decision

The decision by the Supreme Court comes in response to the petition filed by Harshit Aggarwal Vs Union of India. A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and Krishna Murari said, “We direct that the vacant seats in the first year BDS course for the year 2020-2021 shall be filled up from the candidates who have participated in the NEET (UG) courses for the year 2020-2021 after lowering the percentile mark by 10 percentile."

NEET 2020
