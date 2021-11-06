13 IIT Patna Professors Got Featured In Stanford University's Top 2% List Of Scientists

23 professors of IIT Patna got featured in Stanford University’s list

Thirteen professors of IIT Patna got featured in Stanford University’s list of top two per cent of researchers across the world. IIT Patna faculty members from various streams including from Engineering, Science and Humanities, Mathematics and Computer Science have got their names featured in the list by Stanford University.

From the Mechanical Engineering stream Dr Manabendra Pathak, Dr Karali Patra, Dr Surajit Paul and Dr Anirban Bhattacharya got featured in the list. Similarly from other departments like Physics Dr Soumyajyoti Ray and Dr Naveen Kr Nishcha got selected. From the department of Humanities and Social Sciences Dr Richa Chaudhary got enlisted. From Computer Science and Engineering Dr Asif Iqbal and Dr Sriparna Saha got featured.

Dr Pratibhamoy Das got featured from Mathematics department. Two professors Dr Udit Satija and Dr Mahesh Kumar H Kolekar from the Electrical Engineering department have been selected. While Dr Amarnath Hegde from Civil and Environmental Engineering department got enlisted.

Stanford University, US has released the data for the top two per cent of researchers across the world on the basis of their research publications. The list is prepared through a prescribed method according to which all researchers are classified into 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields. Field- and subfield-specific percentiles are also provided for all scientists who have published at least 5 papers.

Along with IIT Patna, 16 researchers from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University also got featured in the Stanford University’s list. A total of 3,352 researchers from India got featured in the list prepared by the university.

Twenty-nine scientists of Jadavpur University, Kolkata also got featured in the list.

From Digital University Kerala, Alex P James, Associate Dean (Academic); Dr Sudip Misra of IIT Kharagpur; Dr Swagatam Das of Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata; Dr Ajith Abraham of Machine Intelligence Research Labs; Dr Suresh H Cherumuttathu of NIIST and Dr Sudhakar C Reddy of Indian Space Research Organisation are in the list.