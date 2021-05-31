What Are ‘Truncated Papers’? Know About CBSE’s Option For Class 12 Board Exam
CBSE Class 12th Board exams: Most states are keen on holding the Class 12th board exams in a “short” or “truncated” version of the board exams.
The Centre as well as most states keen on holding the CBSE Class 12th board exams appear to favour a “short” or “truncated” version of the exams. It was one of the two options put forth by the Central Board of Secondary Education at the meeting of Union and state ministers held on May 23 to discuss holding the exams during the COVID-19 pandemic.
UPDATE: Admissions are open at Manipal (MAHE) Click here to start your application.
The first option was to hold CBSE 12th board exams in the regular format and at designated exam centres but only in 19 “major” subjects and marking students on the “minor” subjects on the basis of their performance in the 19. However, states seem opposed to that and even the CBSE, in its presentation to the ministers, including Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank, said that if the Covid situation continues, it may not be “feasible” to conduct the exams as it will need at least three months of organise it. Most states seem opposed to this.
UPDATE || CBSE, ICSE Class 12 Exams LIVE UPDATES: Supreme Court Hearing Today, Final Decision Soon
The second option is the “shorter duration”, or truncated version, of the exams. “There is flexibility in this approach as the exam will be conducted in two phases, will be at own schools and will be of a shorter duration,” said the CBSE presentation before the ministers on Sunday.
Also Read || FICCI In Favour Of Cancelling Class 12 Board Exams Due To Prevailing Covid Situation
If the CBSE decides on this, here is what a “short duration” exam will look like.
In this option, exams will be conducted in the same schools where the students are enrolled and study. They will not have to go to another exam centre. This is “to ensure safety of students”, said the CBSE’s presentation
The exam format itself will change. Exams will be of shorter duration -- 1 hour 30 minutes, or 90 minutes, in place of three hours
Class 12 exams will still be conducted for only the 19 major subjects. Students will have to write exams in one language and three elective subjects only. They will be marked in the fifth and sixth subjects (where applicable) based on the four exams they write.
Question papers will cover the prescribed syllabus for 2020-21. In the case of CBSE, this is already 30 per cent less than the syllabus that existed before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted schooling.
The questions will be of “multiple option types...based on the existing pattern of objective and very short answer type questions”.
With this option, the Class 12 exams could be conducted twice by CBSE
Exams can commence at a “suitable date” where conditions are conducive. Elsewhere, they can start “after a fortnight of the first phase”.
In case a student is unable to appear for an exam, they will get another opportunity
Exam centres will not need “elaborate logistics” to conduct exams as the papers will be sent in electronic format.
The CBSE presentation did mention dates -- first phase from July 15 and second from early August -- but there is no decision on dates yet.