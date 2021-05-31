Know about 'truncated papers'--CBSE’s option for Class 12 board exam 2021

The Centre as well as most states keen on holding the CBSE Class 12th board exams appear to favour a “short” or “truncated” version of the exams. It was one of the two options put forth by the Central Board of Secondary Education at the meeting of Union and state ministers held on May 23 to discuss holding the exams during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first option was to hold CBSE 12th board exams in the regular format and at designated exam centres but only in 19 “major” subjects and marking students on the “minor” subjects on the basis of their performance in the 19. However, states seem opposed to that and even the CBSE, in its presentation to the ministers, including Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank, said that if the Covid situation continues, it may not be “feasible” to conduct the exams as it will need at least three months of organise it. Most states seem opposed to this.

The second option is the “shorter duration”, or truncated version, of the exams. “There is flexibility in this approach as the exam will be conducted in two phases, will be at own schools and will be of a shorter duration,” said the CBSE presentation before the ministers on Sunday.

If the CBSE decides on this, here is what a “short duration” exam will look like.