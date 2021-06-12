How Class 12th students can be evaluated this year

Following the cancellation of Class 12th exams, several boards have started forming committees to decide and release the Class 12th evaluation criteria to award marks to the students. On Friday, June 11, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ suggesting that the result for Class 12 students should be tabulated taking into account the marks scored during Class 10, 11 and pre-board exams.

The exams this year were cancelled considering the safety of students amidst the Covid pandemic. Several boards including Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Examination (CHSE) and Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) have formed committees to tabulate marks for the cancelled board exams. While several others including West Bengal, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, although have cancelled the Class 12th board exams, are yet to announce a decision on the evaluation criteria.

The state boards might consider awarding the students in the cancelled Class 12th board exams on the basis of internal assessment and practical exams held during the academic year.

Uttar Pradesh Class 12th Evaluation Criteria

The UPMSP evaluation criteria for the cancelled Class 12 exams is expected to be formulated on the basis of the internal marks. The board might also announce that those students unsatisfied with the results obtained through the UPMSP evaluation criteria will be provided with an opportunity to appear for the exams when Covid situation normalises.

CBSE 12th Results, Evaluation Criteria

The board has formed a 13-member committee to decide on the criteria to assess the Class 12th CBSE students for the cancelled exams. The committee constituted on Friday, June 4, will work out objective criteria for the assessment of Class 12 students and submit its report by June 14.

The board, as per sources, is considering two options to evaluate the students of Class 12 cancelled board exams. The first option is to assess the students on the basis of their performances in Classes 10, 11 final exams and Class 12 internal exams. The other option is to give weightage to Class 10 board exam results, and internal assessments in Class 12.

Odisha CHSE Evaluation Criteria

While formulating a committee to rule out the evaluation criteria, a CHSE Odisha statement said: “In accordance with the orders of the Government, an Expert Committee is hereby constituted.. to suggest well defined alternative objective criteria for assessment of the Regular and Ex-Regular examinees of Annual HS Examination, 2021.”

Madhya Pradesh Class 12th Assessment Criteria

The MP board is yet to announce a decision on the evaluation criteria for the students of Class 12 cancelled exams. The board might consider internal assessment marks to reward the students on the Class 12th exam MP board subjects.

Goa Class 12th Board Evaluation Criteria

While announcing the Goa Board Class 12th cancellation news, the Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant said that the results will be declared on the basis of internal assessment.

"We have three suggestions before us right now. One is to cancel the exams, the second is to declare results on internal assessment of marks (secured during the academic year) or allow those who are keen on taking the exam to appear for it, and the third is to declare both the results (internal assessment and final examination) together," Mr Sawant said.