#CancelExamsSaveLives’: Shashi Tharoor has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel the Class 12 board examinations amid the Covid crisis. In his letter to PM Modi, Mr Tharoor suggests alternative methods to mark Class 12 students’ academic development.

Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: May 29, 2021 10:43 am IST

Shashi Tharoor has urged PM Modi to cancel Class 12 board exams 2021
New Delhi:

Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Shashi Tharoor has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel Class 12 board examinations amid the Covid crisis. Mr Tharoor cited the growing coronavirus hazard in India and ‘mental fatigue and challenges' faced by the students. Mr Tharoor, who is in support of the requests being made by students of Class 12 across the country seeking the cancellation of the crucial Class 12 examinations in the proposed offline mode, points out that this is one of the most challenging periods in our nation's history and students have been no exception to the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his letter to PM Modi, Mr Tharoor suggests alternative methods to mark Class 12 students’ academic development.

“Many of these students have had to contend with their own family members contracting the coronavirus and, in some truly unfortunate cases, even succumbing to the virus. It would be grossly unfair to expect students who have faced such trauma in these last few months to prepare adequately and undertake examinations that will play a vital part in determining their future steps,” reads the letter.

Further, Mr Tharoor highlighted the severe health risks that students will face if they are forced to physically travel to examination centres. “There are also logistical challenges involved, especially for those students who currently reside in containment zones and have limited access to transportation services,” it said.

Given the exacting toll the virus has had, Mr Shahi Tharoor also said that these students are also facing considerable mental fatigue and challenges to their wellbeing. “In these circumstances, it would be impractical to expect them to undertake these examinations and perform to their potential. We all have a duty to ensure that the wellbeing of our students is safeguarded, especially during these exceptionally difficult times,” said the letter that was written to PM Modi.

The last few days have also seen a concentrated #CancelExamsSaveLives and #modijisave12thstudents campaign to cancel Class 12 board exams looking at the prevailing situation of the COVID-19. The movement is led by Class 12 students who argue that the present conditions are not conducive for conducting board exams – and they seek cancellation due to ‘heath risks’ involved.

