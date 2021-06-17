12th Board Exams: 18 States Cancelled Exams, Supreme Court Issues Notice To The Rest

Supreme Court issues notice to states yet to taka a call on board exams

The Supreme Court today, while hearing the plea filed for the assessment of Class 12 students on their evaluation methodology, has also issued notice to all those states who are yet to cancel the Class 12th board exams. As many as 18 states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi and Odisha have cancelled the Class 10, 12 state board exams so far. Several others including Assam, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are yet to take a call on their Class 10-12 board exams.

With respect to the evaluation criteria, submitted by the centre to the Supreme Court, now the students of the cancelled board exams Class 12 will be evaluated on the basis of the marks obtained in Class 10 and Class 11 and on the basis of Class 12 practical marks. Wile states including Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh are finalising the criteria to be adopted to assess the students of Class 10, Punjab Education Minister, in a video message said, will take a call on the board exams soon after considering the Centre’s decision on CBSE Class 12th evaluation criteria.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has developed a formula to compute the Indian School Certificate (ISC) marks. The assessment scheme released by the board includes student’s marks in Class 10 board exams, project, practical work in subjects, best marks obtained in school exams in Classes 11 and 12, and best performance of the school itself in the last six years. The CISCE has arrived at this after considering data from 2015 to 2020.