1,205 Ashram Schools Funded For Quality Education Of ST Children: Official

1,205 Ashram Schools Funded For Quality Education Of ST Children (Representational Image)

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has been funding two schemes of Government run residential schools for tribal students -- Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) and Construction of Ashram School. Under the scheme of Ashram School, only construction grant in cost sharing ratio basis is released to the state government for construction of such schools. So far, the ministry has funded 1,205 Ashram Schools across the country for quality education of Scheduled Tribe (ST) children.

Under the scheme of EMRS, funds are released for the construction and upgradation of schools and also to incur recurring expenditure of all the students studying in Class 6 to Class 12. The recurring costs per student per annum have been increased from Rs 42,000 in 2017-18 to Rs 61,500 in 2018-19 and subsequently to Rs 1,09,000 in 2019-20 to provide best quality facilities to the students.

Recurring grants for the Ashram Schools are released by the concerned State Government and for all administrative management, academic issues including food, education and safety are being taken care of by the concerned State Government.

“EMRSs have become an island of excellence in the remote tribal hinterlands attracting large number of tribal children. Through extra classes, special coaching, educational tours, exposure visits, special camps, sports camps students have been encouraged to dream high and motivated to achieve as well,” Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh Saruta said in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

“Students have done exceptionally well in academics. Regular monitoring is being done through the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) and the State/UT EMRS Society at the State Level to ensure that all the facilities as envisaged in the scheme including nutritious food, quality education, secure environment etc. is provided to the students,” the minister added.

As per the policy of the government, EMRSs have been established since 1998 in remote tribal locations to provide quality education to tribals in their vicinity. Furthering this, the Government revamped the scheme to ensure that every block with 50 per cent or more ST population and 20,000 or more tribal persons has an EMRS. EMRSs have always been located close to the tribal habitations to ensure that the students remain connected to their roots and do not get disconnected from their identity and culture.

The design of the schools, the minister said, has also been ensured in a manner to reflect the vibrant culture of the tribal communities. Moreover, the rationale behind a campus with around 15 acres of land was to provide the students an open and free environment. In order to ensure that students remain connected to their identity and culture, establishment of mini-museums have been encouraged in the schools. During 2020-21, the school uniform for the EMRS students designed by National Institute of Fashion Technology, New Delhi is based on the basic premise of reflection of the vibrant culture of the tribals and their closeness to nature.