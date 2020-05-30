12 Years In A Row, Nagaland's Government Schools Record Less Than 50 Pass Per Cent In Class 10

Overall, 70.03% students have cleared Class 10 exam this year in the state.

In the last 12 years, in government run schools in Nagaland every second student has failed Class 10 exam. Last time in 2007, the government schools had registered little more than 50% pass in the exam. This year the government schools in the state have registered 47.4% in Class 10 board exam. The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has released the result today.

Overall, 70.03% students have cleared Class 10 exam this year in the state which equals to 15,680 students.

A total of 5,144 students had appeared for the board exam from government run schools of which 1229 female students and 911 male students have passed.

In 2019, 43.32% students from the government schools had passed the Class 10 exam.

In 2016, 32% students from these schools had qualified the exam, which is the lowest pass percentage so far, as per the data shared by the Board.

There is no data available for 2009 board exam result.

Private schools have always been better than the government schools in board exams. This year the pass percentage in private schools is 86.28%.

This way, the overall pass percentage in the state, has always received a major thrust from the performance of private schools.

15,000-25,000 students appear for Class 10 board exams under the Nagaland state board every year.

To NDTV’s queries regarding this, the Nagaland Board is yet to respond.