Image credit: Image tweeted by VSivankuttyCPIM In picture, 104-year-old Kuttiyamma who secured 89 out of 100 in the state literacy mission test

At the senile age of 104, a woman from Kerala's Kottayam has become an inspiration for all as she scored 89 marks out of 100 in the state literacy mission test. Kuttiyamma, a resident of Thiruvanchoor Ayarkunnam panchayat of Kottayam had never been to school, she attended Saksharatha classes and was guided by her teacher Rehna. Her husband passed away in 2002.

Kerala's Education Minister Vasudevan Sivankutty congrtaulated the 104-year-old Kuttiyamma on social media. V. Sivankutty tweeted, "104-year-old Kuttiyamma from Kottayam has scored 89/100 in the Kerala State Literacy Mission's test. Age is no barrier to enter the world of knowledge. With utmost respect and love, I wish Kuttiyamma and all other new learners the best. "

The Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority is funded by the state government and aims to promote literacy, continuing education and lifelong learning for all citizens. Currently, it provides equivalency programs for 4th, 7th, 10th, 11th and 12th standards.



