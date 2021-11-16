  • Home
  • Education
  • At 104, Kerala Woman Scores 89 Out Of 100 In State Education Exam

At 104, Kerala Woman Scores 89 Out Of 100 In State Education Exam

Kuttiyamma, a resident of Thiruvanchoor Ayarkunnam panchayat of Kottayam had never been to school, she attended Saksharatha classes and was guided by her teacher Rehna

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 16, 2021 2:37 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Discontinue Distribution Of Ration, Vaccination On Premises During Board Exams: DoE To Schools
Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2021: 3rd Round Of First-Come-First-Serve Begins; Details Here
2 CLAT Exams In 2022, Counselling Fee Reduced: Consortium Of NLUs
AP EAPCET 2021: Latest Update On Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Date, College-Wise List
NEET Counselling 2021: Supreme Court Hearing On OBC, EWS Quota Today
Punjab Government Launches Career Portal For Students
At 104, Kerala Woman Scores 89 Out Of 100 In State Education Exam
In picture, 104-year-old Kuttiyamma who secured 89 out of 100 in the state literacy mission test
Image credit: Image tweeted by VSivankuttyCPIM
New Delhi:

At the senile age of 104, a woman from Kerala's Kottayam has become an inspiration for all as she scored 89 marks out of 100 in the state literacy mission test. Kuttiyamma, a resident of Thiruvanchoor Ayarkunnam panchayat of Kottayam had never been to school, she attended Saksharatha classes and was guided by her teacher Rehna. Her husband passed away in 2002.

Kerala's Education Minister Vasudevan Sivankutty congrtaulated the 104-year-old Kuttiyamma on social media. V. Sivankutty tweeted, "104-year-old Kuttiyamma from Kottayam has scored 89/100 in the Kerala State Literacy Mission's test. Age is no barrier to enter the world of knowledge. With utmost respect and love, I wish Kuttiyamma and all other new learners the best. "


The Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority is funded by the state government and aims to promote literacy, continuing education and lifelong learning for all citizens. Currently, it provides equivalency programs for 4th, 7th, 10th, 11th and 12th standards.


Click here for more Education News

With ANI inputs

kerala online classes kerala entrance exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Mysore University PG Admission 2021-22: PGEE Answer Key Released; Direct Link
Mysore University PG Admission 2021-22: PGEE Answer Key Released; Direct Link
Number Of Indians Studying In US Dropped By Nearly 13% In 2020-21: Report
Number Of Indians Studying In US Dropped By Nearly 13% In 2020-21: Report
Discontinue Distribution Of Ration, Vaccination On Premises During Board Exams: DoE To Schools
Discontinue Distribution Of Ration, Vaccination On Premises During Board Exams: DoE To Schools
DU PG Admission 2021 First Merit List Tomorrow At Admisison.uod.ac.in
DU PG Admission 2021 First Merit List Tomorrow At Admisison.uod.ac.in
West Bengal Schools Reopen For Classes 9-12 After 20 Months
West Bengal Schools Reopen For Classes 9-12 After 20 Months
.......................... Advertisement ..........................