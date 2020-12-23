100 Years Of Visva-Bharati University: PM Narendra Modi To Address Students, Teachers Today

  • Home
Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is also the Vice-Chancellor of Visva-Bharati University, Shantiniketan is going to deliver an address at 11 am during the virtual centenary celebrations of the university.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is also the Vice-Chancellor of Visva-Bharati University, Shantiniketan is going to address students, teachers and staff today at 11 am during the virtual centenary celebrations of the university. PM Narendra Modi will attend the event as the chief guest and will be joined by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhanker. The event will begin at 10 am and will also be live-streamed on the official Twitter handle and Facebook page of Mr Pokhriyal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has confirmed his presence in the celebration of 100 years of Visva-Bharati University in Kolkata via video conference.

He said: “Looking forward to addressing the centenary celebrations of the iconic Visva Bharati University, Shantiniketan, among our premium centres of learning which is closely associated with Gurudev Tagore. Do tune in tomorrow, December 24 at 11 am.”

Visva-Bharati was founded by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in 1921 making it the oldest Central University in the country. In May 1951, Visva-Bharati was declared to be a Central University and ‘an Institution of National Importance’ by an Act of Parliament. The University followed the pedagogy devised by Gurudev Tagore, though gradually it evolved in the format in which modern Universities developed elsewhere.

