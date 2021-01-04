  • Home
  • Education
  • Israeli Official To Distribute 100 Tablets Among Karnataka, Tamil Nadu Students

Israeli Official To Distribute 100 Tablets Among Karnataka, Tamil Nadu Students

Underprivileged school children in rural Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are to get 100 tablets for distance learning. For this, the Consulate General of Israel to South India has partnered with The Art of Living, a spiritual organisation

Education | PTI | Updated: Jan 4, 2021 7:24 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Assam Government To Launch Rs 100-A-Day Incentive For School-Going Girl Students
Assam Rifles Public School Becomes First Khelo India Sports School From North-East
Puducherry: Students Greeted With Balloons, Sweets On Returning To School After COVID-19 Lockdown
Schools Re-Opened With Adherence To COVID-19 Norms In Puducherry
Kerala PSU Produces 83,000 Litres Of Sanitiser To Distribute In Schools
Assam Government To Give Scooters, Financial Incentives To Girl Students: Education Minister
Israeli Official To Distribute 100 Tablets Among Karnataka, Tamil Nadu Students
Israeli Official To Distribute 100 Tablets Among Karnataka, Tamil Nadu Students
Bengaluru:

Underprivileged school children in rural Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are to get 100 tablets for distance learning. For this, the Consulate General of Israel to South India has partnered with The Art of Living, a spiritual organisation. With the COVID-19 forcing schools to switch to distance learning, children in remote areas with limited internet access experience a larger challenge than those in urban areas, the Art of Living said in a statement on Monday.

The partnership aims to enable teachers to lend support to these students and bridge the literacy gaps, the statement said. The Consulate looks forward to assisting students with limited resources to navigate this academic year. Commenting on it, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar of the Art of Living said, We welcome this first-of-its-kind partnership between the Art of Living and the Israeli government. Online learning will reach marginalised students from vulnerable communities and help them a lot."

The Consul General Jonathan Zadka said, this partnership with a like-minded organisation allows us to share this view with our host country, India." "We pray that the pandemic situation will be over soon and that these children could go back to their education routine," Zadka said.

Click here for more Education News
Karnataka PUC Karnataka Time Table Tamil Nadu student
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Assam Government To Launch Rs 100-A-Day Incentive For School-Going Girl Students
Assam Government To Launch Rs 100-A-Day Incentive For School-Going Girl Students
Assam Rifles Public School Becomes First Khelo India Sports School From North-East
Assam Rifles Public School Becomes First Khelo India Sports School From North-East
Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: State-Wise School Reopening Status, Class 10, 12 Date Sheets
Live | Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: State-Wise School Reopening Status, Class 10, 12 Date Sheets
Puducherry: Students Greeted With Balloons, Sweets On Returning To School After COVID-19 Lockdown
Puducherry: Students Greeted With Balloons, Sweets On Returning To School After COVID-19 Lockdown
Schools Re-Opened With Adherence To COVID-19 Norms In Puducherry
Schools Re-Opened With Adherence To COVID-19 Norms In Puducherry
.......................... Advertisement ..........................