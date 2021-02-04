100% Summer Placement At IIM Kashipur, Rs 3.3 Lakh Highest Stipend Offered

Despite COVID-19 pandemic, IIM Kashipur has registered 100 per cent summer placement. A total of 91 companies participated in the process extending 358 internship offers to 332 students who applied for summer internships through the institute. The season witnessed the highest stipend of Rs 3,30,000 for two months, recording an increase of 4.7 per cent from previous placement seasons. The top 25 per cent of students in the inaugural batch of MBA analytics received offers with an average stipend of Rs 1,58,200 while the highest stipend stood at Rs 3,15,000.

The batch gender diversity saw an improvement from 11 per cent to 25 per cent, and academic diversity increased to 42 per cent.

A total of 91 companies recruited students from the 10th batch of the flagship MBA programme and the first-ever batch of MBA analytics program. Companies offered roles across Consulting and Strategy, IT and Analytics, Finance, HR, Marketing and Sales, General Management, and Operations.

BFSI sector remained the top recruiter comprising industry leaders like ICICI Bank, OfBusiness, SIDBI, TATA Capital, Yes Bank, Vivriti Capital. Students also bagged offers from leading organizations in Automotive, Aviation, Consulting, E-Commerce, Ed-Tech, Fintech, IT, FMCG, Manufacturing, Media, Steel, and Retail.

"We are thankful to all the companies for choosing IIM Kashipur as their preferred destination for campus recruitment. We had an excellent placement season this year and look forward to continuing our association with the corporate sector through recruitment drives and other avenues of mutual talent enhancement," said Prof. Venkataraghavan K, Chairperson Placements, IIM Kashipur.

There is an increase in the number of female students securing offers from brands like Airtel, Car Dekho, Droom, Fareye, ICICI Bank, Puma, and Yes Bank, across domains like Analytics, Finance, HR, IT, Marketing, and Strategy.