100% Placement Recorded At IIM Calcutta, 467 Students Receive 520 Offers

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) has recorded 100 per cent placements during the recently concluded placement week. The IIM Calcutta placement week ended on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. As many as 467 students of IIM Calcutta took part in the placement and have received more than 520 offers in “three clusters comprising various cohorts”. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the whole placement process was held virtually. A total of 172 firms participated in the final placement process.

“The average and median salaries rose to Rs 29 Lakh and Rs 27 Lakh respectively,” said an IIM Calcutta statement.

Continuing the trend witnessed across other top campuses, Consulting Sector emerged as the top recruiter with 149 students (32%) opting for them. Accenture Strategy and The Boston Consulting Group were the top recruiters. Kepler-Cannon, Arthur D. Little, Boehringer Ingelheim and Xiaomi were amongst the first-time recruiters from this placement session. Several recruiters from manufacturing sector, power, services and government firms among others comprised the set of recruiters. “Hindustan Unilever, Procter and Gamble, ITC, Vedanta, Adani Group and Reliance India Limited continued to hire from the campus in smaller numbers though,” it added.

90 students were selected by top Investment Banking, Asset Management, Private Equity Venture Capital firms, resulting in about 19 per cent placements. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America were the top two recruiters by number in this cohort.

The pandemic and economic slowdown impact was visible in some sectors. While Consulting and Finance roles continued to comprise roughly half the placements as seen in previous years, General Management and Marketing roles came down from 30 per cent last year (2020) to 15 per cent in 2021.

In yet another reflection of the economy in 2020-21 and current trends, major software services and e-commerce platforms boosted their hiring from IIM Calcutta campus. Big brands including Microsoft, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm etc., recruited 24% (111 students) of the batch for various Product Management and FinTech roles. Navi technologies joined in as one of the first-time recruiters during Finals.

Director Professor Anju Seth said in a statement: “Achieving 100% placements in an unprecedented time such as this is a true testament to the value of the IIM Calcutta experience and I thank the recruiters for their trust. This achievement would not have been possible without the dedicated efforts of our students, placement team, faculty, officers and staff who have worked diligently to maximize the learning benefits to our students in the continuing COVID circumstances.”

“I would like to congratulate the Placement Chair and Committee for their dedicated efforts to create new processes and efficiently conduct all processes virtually. All of us at IIM Calcutta wish the outgoing batch the very best for their new professional roles and encourage them to continue to be resilient and ready for change,” Professor Seth added.