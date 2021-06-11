'100% Pass': Haryana Board Declares Class 10 Result

Haryana board declares Class 10th result at bseh.org.in

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has announced the HBSE Class 10 results today, June 11. Over 3 lakh students of Class 10 Haryana Board have been declared pass. Students can check their BSE Haryana 10th result on the official website of BSEH -- bseh.org.in. Apart from the official website of the Haryana Board, the HBSE Class 10th result can also be viewed on some private portals such as indiaresult.com. However, students who access their HBSE 10th results from the private portals can cross-check on the official website of BSEH and tally their scores for authentication.

Recommended: Check Out Best Courses after 10th Standard- Click Here

The Haryana Board had cancelled the Class 10 exams this year in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The students have been marked on the basis of internal assessments and practical marks.

BSEH 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates

Steps To Check BSEH Class 10 Result

Go to bseh.org.in

Click on the link designated for exam results

On the next window, select the course from the drop-down menu

Enter BSEH Class 10th roll number

Select the ‘Submit’ button

View the BSEH Class 10th result 2021 Bhiwani board

Students who are not satisfied with their Class 10 result will get an opportunity to appear for the exams later when the situation arising out of Covid normalises. The Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal while announcing the Class 10th BSEH exam said: “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation is not conducive for conducting the examination. But if a student wants to take the examination, the examination can be conducted for such students when the circumstances are normal.”

The Board, in 2020, had cancelled four papers due to the Coronavirus crisis. The HBSE board allotted marks in the cancelled subjects on the basis of internal assessment marks. The overall pass percentage of the regular students in HBSE Class 10th results in 2020 was 64.59 per cent. The pass percentage of girls, 69.86 per cent, was 9.59 percentage points higher than the boys, 60.27 per cent in HBSE Class 10th result 2020. The pass percentage of the private HBSE Class 10th students stood at 62.38 per cent.