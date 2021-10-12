10 Points On JoSAA Counselling, Seat Allotment

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will administer the counselling and seat allotment processes after the JEE Advanced result is declared. JEE Advanced 2021 result will be declared on Friday, October 15. JoSAA counselling, conducted as a centralised online admission process, will admit JEE Advanced qualified candidates to the IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs (Triple-I-Ts) and Other-GFTIs.

Candidates who qualify JEE Advanced will be able to register and fill their choice of courses and colleges in online mode. The JoSAA counselling will be held in several rounds.

It is mandatory for the candidates to register through the official JoSAA 2021 online portal to be able to obtain seats to be allocated through JoSAA 2021 in any of the IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs (Triple-I-Ts) and Other-GFTIs. The academic programs, along with the category-wise intake capacity, will be announced on the online portal josaa.nic.in.

It is mandatory for all the candidates to qualify JEE Advanced 2021 to participate in JoSAA counselling.

For candidates who have qualified in JEE (Advanced) 2021 and have appeared in JEE (Main) 2021, the category of a candidate as entered in the database provided by the JEE Apex Board 2021 [which conducted JEE (Main)-2021] will be considered based on document verification by the Joint Admission Board 2021.

All the candidates who appeared for JEE (Main)-2021 are considered while preparing rank lists and are allowed to fill-in their choices. The rank lists provided by the JEE Apex Board will be used as such without any change even if two or more candidates have the same rank; in other words, JoSAA2021 will NOT apply any tie-breaking norms / rules.

Unfilled GEN-EWS and OBC-NCL category seats will be de-reserved and treated as OPEN category seats for allocation in every round of seat allocation. However, unfilled SC and ST category seats will NOT be dereserved.

All JEE (Advanced) 2021 qualified PwD candidates, willing to get a seat in IITs through JoSAA, are required to visit any of the IITs for physical verification along with a copy of the PwD certificate(s).

At the time of accepting the seat online, a candidate has to opt for any one of the options -- ‘freeze’, ‘float’ or ‘slide’ for the choice of academic program for subsequent round(s),

At the conclusion of joint seat allocation and seat acceptance, candidates will have to report at the admitting institute, complete all the admission formalities of the Institute, get the admission confirmed and begin the academic session.

A candidate, who has already accepted a seat in one of the IITs allotted by JoSAA-2021, can withdraw the seat by reporting online