1.92 Lakh Appear For CAT 2021

CAT 2021: Around 1.92 lakh candidates appeared for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2021), that was conducted on November 28. The overall attendance recorded at 83 per cent, and a total 2.30 lakh candidates applied for the management entrance.

"Out of the 1.92 lakh candidates taken the exam, 35 per cent were females, 65 per cent males and 2 candidates represent transgender," the release read.

CAT 2021: Check shift-wise attendance

The CAT entrance was of 120 minutes, with 40 minutes provided to each section. As per experts, the CAT paper was easier than last year. Nikita Agarwal, a CAT aspirant said there was around 100 questions with variations of MCQ and non-MCQ questions. According to Nikita, "The paper was a balanced one, though section like DILR a bit tricky and comprehension section was lengthy. The quantitative section was the easiest."

Another candidate Hritesh Gupta said that the paper was not difficult, but a bit lengthy. "The comprehension section was quite lengthy, I could not complete my paper due to time constraints. Apart from it, quantitative, DILR sections were the easiest. The rest sections were balanced," he said. Hritesh is expecting a score of around 100 to 110 marks, between (98- 99) percentile.

The CAT answer key is expected to be released by December first week, and result by the second week of January 2022. The candidates can check answer key and download score card at iimcat.ac.in.



