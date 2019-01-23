Money Laundering Case: Bail Plea Of Journalist Upendra Rai Dismissed

The journalist was arrested on June 8 last year by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Delhi | | Updated: January 23, 2019 16:43 IST
Upendra Rai was arrested on June 8 last year by the Enforcement Directorate. (Representational)


New Delhi: 

A Delhi court today dismissed the bail application of journalist Upendra Rai, arrested in a money laundering case related to alleged extortion and dubious financial transactions.

Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Syal dismissed the bail pea of the Delhi-based scribe in a case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate.

The journalist was arrested on June 8 last year by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), at the Tihar jail, moments after he secured bail in a CBI case related to alleged extortion and dubious financial transactions.

