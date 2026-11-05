9-Year-Old Girl Collapses In Classroom Of Delhi School, Dies

In a heart-rending incident, a nine-year-old girl, who had just returned to class after a games period, collapsed and died at a school in Delhi on Wednesday morning.

Officials said the girl studied in Class 3 at the Lovely Heritage School in Mayur Vihar Phase 2. CCTV footage shows her walking into class, putting both her hands on her waist and falling face-first to the floor. Some students can be seen getting up to check what had happened as the teacher rushes to the girl's side. The teacher lifts her up, tries to revive her and sprinkles water on her face.

After this fails, the teacher rushes out to get help as the child's classmates gather around her.

School staff took the student to a nearby hospital, which declined to admit her. She was then shifted to a hospital in Nirman Vihar, where doctors declared her dead.

Officials said the Delhi Police received a call at the Police Control Room at 9.52 a.m. The CCTV footage has been seized and school authorities' statements have been recorded.

Initial reports attribute the death to a heart attack or cardiac arrest, but the exact cause will be confirmed after a post-mortem, which is scheduled for Thursday.

School authorities said the child suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to a hospital. Her family has, however, raised concerns about the emergency response, alleging that timely first aid and CPR were not provided at the school.