In Delhi, Over 2,800 Kg Of Unsafe Food Destroyed Ahead Of Festive Season

With the festive season approaching, Delhi's Food Safety Department on Monday stepped up inspections across major food markets, leading to the destruction of more than 2,800 kg of unsafe and abandoned food products, including khoya, dhaap and butter.

The enforcement drive was carried out following directions from Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, who said the festive rush should not compromise food safety.

"Festive preparations must not come at the cost of food safety. We will ensure that no unsafe or adulterated food reaches the people of Delhi," Singh said, adding that strict action would be taken against those putting public health at risk.

Food safety teams inspected markets including Khoya Mandi, Mori Gate, Bagh Deewar, Sanjay Market and Janakpuri Mandi, focusing on suspected adulteration, poor storage conditions and the quality of products being sold to consumers.

At Khoya Mandi, Mori Gate, Bagh Deewar and Sanjay Market, officials found around 2,830 kg of unclaimed khoya, dhaap and butter lying in highly unhygienic conditions. The products were reportedly foul-smelling and showing signs of deterioration.

Officials made public announcements asking sellers to come forward and claim the food items, but no one did. The entire stock was subsequently confiscated and destroyed at the MCD dumping site at Majnu Ka Tila, in accordance with provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Laboratory tests also raised concerns about the quality of some products. All 10 samples of khoya and cream collected from Mori Gate were found to be non-conforming when analysed at the State Laboratory.

Two enforcement samples of khoya were also collected from the Bagh Deewar-Sanjay Market area. Meanwhile, four samples, including two paneer and two khoya samples, tested using the Food Safety Wheel (FSW) were found to be conforming.

The checks at Janakpuri Mandi revealed another set of concerns. The enforcement team inspected 10 food business premises and collected 10 enforcement samples of paneer. Officials also conducted spot analysis of 28 surveillance samples using the Food Safety Wheel.

Of these, four samples tested positive for detergent, according to the department. As a precautionary measure, around 150 kg of paneer and 10 kg of khoya were destroyed.

The Health Minister has directed the Food Safety Department to maintain heightened surveillance and continue intensive inspections throughout the festive season.

The department said consumer safety remains a priority and instructed officials to take prompt and stringent action wherever adulterated or unsafe food is detected.

With demand for sweets, dairy products and other festive foods expected to rise, authorities have also urged consumers and food businesses to remain cautious and ensure that only safe and compliant products are sold.

The enforcement drive comes at a time when markets typically see a sharp increase in the movement of khoya, paneer, cream and other ingredients used in festive preparations, making regular checks particularly important for protecting consumers.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)