French Student Allegedly Sexually Assaulted By Host Student's Father

French teenager filed case of sexual assault against Delhi host student's father

A French teenager visiting India on a school exchange programme, was allegedly sexually assaulted by the father of the student, hosting her in Delhi, on October 18. A First Information Report (FIR) was filed a week later, based on the 16-year-old's complaint.

A case under the stringent child sexual offences act has been filed against the accused, a senior police officer told NDTV.

The French teenager in her statement said that her host student's father, 55, sexually assaulted her, when she was alone in the room she was put up in at the family's apartment in Saket.

"...While I was packing my bags for Jaipur, her father came to the room and was giving me general advice... I was sitting on the bed and packing...and he was standing in front and staring at me...he came closer to me and hugged me and said 'Don't worry, it's going to be okay'...I didn't understand what he meant...he strongly tried to touch my breast...he hugged me again...in an uncomfortable manner...and it was painful...he took my hand forcefully to bring it between his legs...I was completely under trauma and shocked," the girl said in her complaint.

On her way to Jaipur, the girl told her friends in the bus, about what happened the night before. When she started crying her friends narrated the incident to the teachers, who informed her parents and the French embassy. The student was immediately shifted with another host family for the rest of the trip.

The school involved in the exchange programme is yet to comment on the incident. The host Indian student had visited France in June, on a similar programme, and had stayed with the French teenager. On October 13, when she arrived in Delhi, she was assigned to stay with the same student's family.